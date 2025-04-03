6 people injured in 'senseless' DC stabbing, suspect in custody: Police

WASHINGTON — Six people were injured after a man who was in an "altered mental state" from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, police said.

The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

"Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds," D.C. Chief Pamela Smith said during a press briefing.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, Smith said.

He then stabbed others who were outside on the block as well as two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, the chief said.

Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals "as a result of a senseless assault," Smith said. They include a grandmother and her two granddaughters, she said.

The victims are in stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Smith said. Their ages were not immediately available.

Police located the suspect on the ground in the area, Smith said. A knife that police believe was used in the assault was recovered a few feet from him, she said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also transported to the hospital and is in surgery, she said.

"This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues in our communities," Smith said.

Smith commended the two good Samaritans who tried to help, though she warned against trying to intervene in such incidents.

"Even though we're grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault," Smith said.

The incident remains under investigation.

