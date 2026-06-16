6 injured in apparently targeted acid attack in New Jersey, juvenile suspect arrested: Police

(NEW JERSEY) -- Six people were injured, including three teenagers, in an apparently targeted acid attack in New Jersey, police said.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident, with charges pending, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night in a residential area of Jersey City, officials said.

The victims were outside when "individuals riding in a vehicle drove up and threw what is believed to be sulfuric acid at them," Kim Wallace Scalcione, a spokesperson for Jersey City's Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

"The incident appears to have been targeted and may have stemmed from a dispute between a large group of people earlier in the day," she said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including skin burns and peeling. One of the victims, a 21-year-old woman, was transferred to a burn unit on Tuesday to be treated for second-degree burns to her face and scalp, Wallace Scalcione said.

Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said he has directed police to "use its full resources" on the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets," Solomon said in a statement.

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