Six people were killed after a small plane crashed off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Four adults and two children -- 8- and 10-year-old boys -- were on board the Cessna aircraft when it crashed Tuesday afternoon near Horn Island touching off an hourslong search effort, according to the Coast Guard.

Divers located the remains of all six people inside the fuselage of the aircraft after a four-hour search effort, the Coast Guard said in a statement early Wednesday.

"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and reescue mission coordinator. "While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families."

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminarily that the Cessna 210 aircraft crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time southwest of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The FAA tower called the Coast Guard at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time reporting that it had lost communication with the Cessna, according to preliminary information from the Coast Guard.

The Cessna was descending at about 10,000 feet per minute before ultimately crashing two miles northeast of Horn Island, the Coast Guard said.

The plane had departed New Orleans and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, according to Flightradar24 information.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

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