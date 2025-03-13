5-star Michigan QB Bryce Underwood said he told LeBron James that 'it's over' for Ohio State

Five-star Michigan QB Bryce Underwood isn’t afraid to already start talking trash about Ohio State. Even to LeBron James.

In an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” the Michigan native said that he met James recently in Los Angeles. He was at a Lakers-Clippers game because he shares the same agency as Clippers guard James Harden and waited after the game in the players’ parking garage for James.

Underwood told Eisen on Wednesday that he wasn’t sure what he was going to say to James at first, but then he made sure to bring up the rivalry to the noted Buckeyes fan.

“It’s over for Ohio State,” Underwood said he told James, before saying that James had laughed off his comment.

Underwood had been committed to LSU before flipping to Michigan and signing with the Wolverines in the early signing period. Underwood, who was coached in high school by Connor Stalions, enrolled early at Michigan so he could participate in spring practice ahead of his freshman season after he was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.

Underwood’s recruitment was a massive deal for Michigan after the Wolverines’ offense sputtered in 2024 thanks to porous quarterback play. J.J. McCarthy turned himself into a first-round pick as Michigan won the national title during the 2023 season. But Michigan’s inability to find a capable successor to McCarthy in 2024 quashed any chances of a repeat.

The Wolverines did end the season with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, though the Buckeyes went on to win the national title themselves.

In addition to telling James that Michigan was going to continue to have the upper hand over Ohio State, Underwood isn’t also afraid of setting high goals for himself, either.

“A couple Heismans and at least one [national championship],” Underwood said when asked what his legacy would be at Michigan.