5 stabbed at New York City's Penn Station, suspect in custody: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- Five people were stabbed Sunday evening at New York City's Penn Station by a man experiencing homelessness, sources told ABC News.

The suspect, a man in his 50s who has not been publicly named, was taken into police custody on Sunday, sources said.

"My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement posted on social media. "I'm wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery."

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, sources said.

Mamdani praised the "swift response" by Amtrak police and other first responders, who he said "acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care."

"There are currently no impacts to Amtrak service," Mamdani said.

The stabbings unfolded one night before Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is directly above Penn Station. President Donald Trump will attend Monday night's game, prompting massive security protocols and the cancellation of the watch party outside of Madison Square Garden.

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