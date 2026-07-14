5 relatives killed, 2 hurt in 'evil' targeted shootings in Illinois; teens in custody

(EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill.) -- Five relatives were killed and two relatives were hurt in "evil" targeted shootings against a family in Illinois, authorities said.

The seven family members were shot at three locations -- a park and two homes -- in the East St. Louis area this weekend, with five victims dying from their injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The two suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken into custody on Sunday, with charges expected, police said.

"This is alleged acts of horrific violence, taking this number of lives here in this community," state police Director Brendan Kelly said at a news conference. "It's terrible, it's evil, but it will not keep this city down."

At least one of the suspects is related to at least one of the victims, Kelly said. While the motive remains under investigation, Kelly said, "I think that'll become apparent over time."

The five victims killed were identified by police as 49-year-old Cherie May, 24-year-old Devin May, 74-year-old Patricia May, 21-year-old Quentin Thompson and 25-year-old Shania Thompson.

There's no known threat to the public, police added.

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