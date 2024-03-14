5 people, including infant, injured after FedEx semitrailer rolls over bridge in New York: Officials

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Five people, including an infant, are injured after a FedEx semitrailer rolled over a bridge in Pittsford, New York, Thursday morning, according to officials.

The terrifying incident took place before 8:30 a.m. on an I-90 bridge near exits 45 and 46 above Pittsford Mendon Center Road, Henrietta Fire Chief Mark Cholach said during a media briefing. New York State Police said the semitrailer sideswiped a vehicle.

The semitrailer, a FedEx truck operated by a company in Pennsylvania, rolled over on the bridge, and the cab of the truck was left held up by a guardrail, according to officials and seen in photos from the incident.

First responders found the FedEx driver conscious and alert on the side of the road, outside the vehicle, Cholach said.

Four other people -- three adults and an infant-- were injured in a second vehicle, Frank Manzo, chief of CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare ambulance service, said during the briefing.

All five individuals were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with "seemingly minor injuries," according to Manzo.

Cholach said the FedEx truck was empty at the time of the crash, adding that if it had been full, the injuries may have been much more severe.

"Both trailers, fortunately, are empty," Cholach said. "Had those trailers been full, I can virtually guarantee you that the entirety of that wreck would have been down on the Pittsford Mendon Center Road, and probably not survivable at that point."

Cholach said he's "quite flabbergasted" the FedEx driver only suffered minor injuries, despite the extent of the crash.

"Sometimes the man upstairs is smiling at you and saying it's not your time, and that's what he got today," Cholach said.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene due to diesel, oil and mechanical fluid being spilled as a result of the crash, according to Cholach.

Multiple local and state agencies responded to the scene, authorities said, and the road is closed as they're still working the scene.

