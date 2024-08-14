5 early rookie standouts of preseason: Caleb Williams wasn't the only one who impressed

Preseason football was back in full force this past weekend, with a ton of rookies getting their first shot at being real NFL players. Unfortunately, one rookie quarterback is already down for the count as J.J. McCarthy went on injured reserve with a meniscus tear after a strong debut, but there was still a lot to be excited about and look forward to this season as far as rookies are concerned.

Here are five rookies who had performances that should make their fans excited for the upcoming season.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Can’t have a list like this without starting with Williams.

He looked every bit the part of a player who has been discussed as a potential No. 1 draft pick since he was a senior in high school. He was accurate, took chances down the field and made a couple of dazzling plays that should have every NFL fan excited to see where his rookie year takes off. Notable: a third-down throw to DJ Moore, the dart along the sideline as he was rolling right, the contorted motion on the screen to D’Andre Swift. In a very small sample of plays, NFL fans got their first taste of the Caleb Williams experience. He’s going to have some rough games along the way as he tests the limits of what’s possible in the NFL, but his first action couldn’t have gone better for him or the Bears.

JC Latham, OT, Titans

It’s not very often a 340-pound offensive tackle moves from right to left tackle, but that's exactly what the Titans are going to be asking from their first-round pick from this year. So far, so good for Latham who looked comfortable on the blindside of the Titans’ offense. He has some incredibly rare movement skills for his size and the Titans' experiment of throwing him into the fire at left tackle might work. He’s much smoother in pass protection than given credit for and once he gets his hand on a defensive lineman, it’s over. If Peter Skoronski can improve from an inconsistent rookie season, the Titans might have found two cornerstones on the offensive line to build with for the future.

Graham Barton, C, Buccaneers

Week 1 preseason overreaction: Barton was the steal of the first round.

Barton was sensational in his first NFL action, making a near-seamless transition to center after spending his final year in college at left tackle. Barton looks like he’ll be a stalwart in the middle of the Buccaneers' offensive line, which may have two elite building blocks with Barton and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Barton made life miserable for rookie defensive lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. and should be a huge boost to Tampa's offense.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Ravens

Wiggins needed just four plays to show what skills he brings to the NFL. On his first drive, Wiggins deflected three passes in four plays, including a fourth-down throw that was headed in his direction. He suffered a shoulder injury that ended his day early, but the speedy cornerback made his presence felt with the Ravens immediately. The quarterback won't be Kenny Pickett every week, but Wiggins' range and ability to drive on the ball in man coverage will get him on the field soon on a talented Baltimore defensive secondary.

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

Let's give a shout to a non-first round rookie who played well this weekend. Allen has been on the national scene as a talented running back since he was a 17-year-old starting freshman for the Wisconsin Badgers. He was one of the best backs in college football for three straight years, but fell to the fourth round of the draft where the Jets snatched him up. Allen looked strong, explosive and decisive in his first NFL action and he might already have the RB2 role locked in. Breece Hall and Allen looks like it could be one of the best running back duos in the league, which would be a big boost to a Jets team that is "all-in."