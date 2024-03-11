National

49ers reportedly plan to release DE Arik Armstead after he declined 'significant' pay cut

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The San Francisco 49ers intend to release defensive end Arik Armstead after the two sides failed to agree on a restructured contract, according to multiple reports.

Per NBC's Matt Maiocco, Armstead declined to take "a significant pay cut" to his scheduled salary of $17.4 million next season on the final year of his five-year, $85 million contract. He'll hit the market as a free agent.

NFL's free agency period officially starts Monday, while news of Armstead's pending release arrives before the Monday start of the so-called tampering period that allows teams and pending free agents to negotiate.

