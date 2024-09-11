49ers' Brandon Aiyuk felt off in win over Jets, 'scared' to watch film from rough opening game

Brandon Aiyuk didn’t feel like himself in the San Francisco 49ers’ season-opening win on Monday night, and it showed.

Aiyuk, who struggled in the 49ers’ 32-19 win over the New York Jets, said it was a feeling like he’s never had before in his career.

"I didn't watch the film until this morning," he said on Wednesday, via The Athletic's David Lombardi . "I was a little scared to watch it, but not as bad as I thought."

Aiyuk had just two catches for 28 yards in the win at Levi's Stadium on Monday, and he was targeted five times. There was even a play right before halftime that should've resulted in a touchdown, but Aiyuk botched the catch in the end zone. That sent Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on a brief tirade about Aiyuk's decision to miss training camp on his alternate ESPN broadcast of the game, too.

Peyton Manning unloads on Brandon Aiyuk sitting out camp after that dropped TD pic.twitter.com/cZEbzZS6Vj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2024

Aiyuk missed all of training camp this fall while angling for a new deal with the 49ers. He eventually agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with the team last month, but he didn't practice at all with the team until the week of their season-opener.

Aiyuk admitted after his contract negotiations that he "made it a little bit more difficult than it needed to" be, and he was very close to being traded away to the Pittsburgh Steelers at one point.

The 26-year-old had a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches last season, when he helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. It was his second consecutive 1,000 yard season.

Aiyuk didn’t specify what was wrong with him in the game, but it could be as simple as being rusty and trying to get back into the swing of things after his unusual summer. He’ll have a chance to bounce back on Sunday, when the 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Based on his history, he’s sure to get back to his old self eventually.