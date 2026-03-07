4 arrested after 'suspicious device' thrown during protest outside NYC mayor's home

(NEW YORK) -- Police arrested four people after a smoke-generating "suspicious device" was thrown during a protest at the New York City mayor's residence Saturday.

It was not immediately known if Mayor Zohran Mamdani or his wife, Rama Duwaji, were inside Gracie Mansion at the time. Mamdani had no public events announced but was in the city, according to his public schedule released Friday night.

Police sources told ABC News that the anti-Muslim protest was organized by a "known agitator."

The NYPD bomb squad was investigating if the device was a smoke bomb, after some smoke started coming out of the device before the crowd was moved back, sources said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The mayor's office did not immediately return messages to ABC News for comment.

Two unidentified people arrested were accused of throwing a suspicious device, police sources said.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct and another person was arrested for deploying pepper spray, according to sources.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.