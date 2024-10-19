3 killed and 8 injured by gunfire following a Mississippi school's football game

LEXINGTON, Miss. — (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others were injured in central Mississippi early Saturday when someone opened fire into a group of young adults who were on a trail celebrating a school's homecoming football game, authorities said.

The gunfire was proceeded by a fight between two young men, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

The shootings about five miles (3 kilometers) outside of Lexington, Mississippi, followed a football game several hours earlier at the the Holmes County Consolidated School’s homecoming celebration. Lexington is located more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Two of the victims who died were 19 and the third was 25. The injured victims were airlifted to local hospitals.

"The football team had won the homecoming game and people wanted to go out and celebrate the win, but others didn't have that same intention," Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told the Clarion Ledger.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.