3 detainees shot, 1 fatally, at Dallas ICE facility, sources say; FBI says shooting was targeted

(DALLAS) -- Three detainees were shot at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News, with the FBI saying the shooting is being investigated "as an act of targeted violence."

One victim was killed and two were wounded, authorities said.

At a news conference, authorities would not confirm whether the victims were detainees, but they repeatedly said that no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The shooter -- who appeared "to be a sniper from an elevated position" firing from "a couple hundred yards" away -- died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told ABC News.

In a now-deleted tweet, ICE said the shooter fired "indiscriminately."

Without describing a motive for the shooting, FBI special agent Joe Rothrock said it appeared that rounds "found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature." FBI Director Kash Patel released images of recovered unspent shell casings, including one engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE."

The target was not clear, but the incident comes as ICE has been ramping up deportation efforts throughout the country and Homeland Security officials have been warning that agents and officers from their agencies have been facing increased violence and threats.

Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

In the wake of Wednesday's shooting, federal officials are stressing that attacks on law enforcement must end.

"This is the second time I've had to stand in front of you and talk about a shooter at one of my facilities. And I think that the takeaway from all of this is that the rhetoric has to stop," Dallas ICE official Joshua Johnson said at the news conference.

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tweeted.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. ... It has to end," Patel added in a statement.

Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert to protect agents and civilians carrying out the agency’s mission.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.