21-year-old charged in murder of Bay Area woman walking dogs

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of shooting and killing a woman who was walking her dogs in San Leandro, California, earlier this month.

Rohith Sunil, 21, was charged with felony murder, assault with a semi-automatic gun and carrying a loaded weapon in public in the July 17 shooting death of 41-year-old Casey Way, according to the Office of District Attorney of Alameda.

Prosecutors have also included sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm causing death.

Way was walking her dogs with her boyfriend when she was allegedly approached by Sunil, according to prosecutors. He allegedly had a conversation with the couple before suddenly pulling out a handgun and shooting her, prosecutors said.

Way was transported to Eden hospital after suffering from a single gunshot wound. She later succumbed to her injuries, according to a probable cause declaration.

Way's boyfriend told police that the couple was walking from their apartment to a liquor store when a black sedan pulled up alongside them and parked. A man wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing and who had a tattoo under one of his eyes got out of the car and confronted them, asking if the city they were in was Oakland and how to get back to San Jose, according to the declaration.

Way then began to look up directions on her phone to help the suspect. As she was doing so, the suspect noticed she was wearing a red bandanna and began to ask her if she was in a gang, which Way and her boyfriend denied, according to the declaration.

The suspect then pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at the couple, who backed away from him.

"The suspect laughed and racked the pistol slide, ejecting a live round onto the ground. The suspect then pointed the firearm at the victim and fired a single shot, striking her on the right side of her body," the witness told police, according to the declaration. The suspect then allegedly got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Way's boyfriend told police that he did not know the suspect and that this was a "random act," according to the declaration.

Sunil is being held in Santa Rita Jail without bail, according to jail records.

Sunil "personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, and caused great bodily injury and death to Casey Lyn Way," and "inflicted great bodily injury on another person," a criminal complaint against Sunil said.

On July 18, Dublin Police Department officers arrested Sunil after they received a call from a victim who said he was being followed around by a vehicle, according to the declaration.

Police located the vehicle and contact the individual inside, Sunil, and while speaking with him a semiautomatic firearm fell out of his waistband, according to the declaration. Dublin officers were not aware of the murder investigation but booked Sunil at Santa Rita Jail.

Sunil was interviewed by police and he allegedly admitted to having the gun and being the sole occupant of the car on the day of the murder. Police say he told them he had been "black out" drunk from drinking at a friend's house and denied knowing anything about the murder, according to the declaration.

Sunil matched the appearance and clothing description given to police by witnesses to the murder as did his vehicle.

Sunil is not listed with the Department of Justice as the registered owner of a pistol, revolver or other firearm capable of being concealed on his person, according to court documents.

Sunil's plea hearing is scheduled for Monday.

If convicted, Sunil could be sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison, according to the district attorney's office. Attorney information for Sunil was not immediately available.

