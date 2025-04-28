2026 NFL Draft betting, odds, lines: Texas QB Arch Manning opens as favorite to go No. 1 overall

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year.

Sportsbooks have already put out odds on which player will be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the favorite at +200 odds, slightly ahead of Penn State QB Drew Allar (+225).

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (+450) is the only other player with single-digit odds. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has the next-best odds at 18-1, followed by three players at 25-1: Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk, Clemson DE T.J. Parker and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Manning, the son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, played sparingly last season in relief of Quinn Ewers, throwing for 939 yards and nine TDs. A dynamic player with running ability behind center, Manning, who will be a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season, is also the 6-1 Heisman favorite at BetMGM, followed by Nussmeier at +850.

Allar had an up-and-down season in 2024 in his second year as the Penn State starting QB, throwing for 24 TDs but also tossing 8 INTs. Allar led Penn State to an 11-1 regular-season record and College Football Playoff berth. The Nittany Lions made it to the CFP semifinals before losing 27-24 to Notre Dame.

A lot can — and will — change between now and next year's draft. At this time last year, former Colorado QB Sheduer Sanders was the favorite to go No. 1 overall at +300, followed by Cam Ward (+450) and Travis Hunter (+750). Ward went No. 1, Hunter No. 2 and Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round.

A quarterback has been selected No. 1 overall in seven of the past eight drafts (in 2022 Jacksonville took DE Travon Walker with the first pick).