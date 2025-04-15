2025 NFL Draft: Consensus big board has Cam Ward at 8, Shedeur Sanders sneaking into top 40 and more intrigue

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly here, and 257 total prospects will hear their names called over the course of three days from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc. It starts on Thursday with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, and ends on Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 257, barring trades.

Here is the final consensus big board from Yahoo Sports NFL Draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, with a special thanks to Arif Hasan from the Wide Left Football Substack for some number crunching with the rankings.

Before we get started, here are Nate and Charles' big boards from this cycle ...

Nate Tice's big boards: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0

Charles McDonald's big boards: 1.0 | 2.0

In this consensus big board, Nate Tice has the analysis for the odd-numbered picks, and Charles McDonald has the even, unlcess otherwise noted.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

As the most dynamic player in the country, Hunter was a game-changer at cornerback and wide receiver in college. Still, I think his best path as a professional is as a full-time defender with some spot duty on offense — a usage resembling his coach/mentor Deion Sanders when he played with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

Hunter can consistently stay sticky to his coverage assignment, showing off the quickness and body control to thrive in man-to-man situations, with the excellent burst to make plays on the football and nullify the receiver. He plays with a high level of intelligence for the position, and will take calculated gambles to fall off his coverage assignment and even bait quarterbacks into interception opportunities. Hunter's ball skills and feel for the position are rare. His athleticism is unlocked by his innate ability to always find — and come down with — the football. Hunter seems to make a big play in every quarter of the game.

The ball skills, quickness and body control all show up when Hunter plays wide receiver, too, but he is more raw at the position, lacking the refinement he shows on the other side of the ball — and, yes, he has rapidly improved this season. He also plays bigger than his listed size (6-foot, 188 pounds) because of his hands and hand-eye coordination, while also being able to create with the ball in his hands. This makes two-way play at the next level a real possibility, even if it’s for a small package of plays.

Hunter's moderate bulk does not come up as a tackler; he's a physical defender. But it is also a reason why I have some hesitation about Hunter being a full-time player on both sides at the next level (along with the sheer mental load, but that's something that can come with time). No matter what, Hunter is a helluva football player and whatever team drafts him is getting a game-changing talent.

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Carter is oozing with 10-sack potential in the NFL. He is an explosive, agile player who spent all last season knifing through offensive lines as he racked up a monster final season for the Nittany Lions. Carter has a slender build (250 pounds at 6-foot-3), but he’s often able to mitigate that with blinding speed — which allowed him to lead FBS with 24 tackles for loss last season.

Carter will be able to make an impact early with his speed while he gets stronger and puts on weight for the NFL. Carter is dealing with a foot injury right now that will sideline him from working out for the rest of the draft season, but that won’t stop him getting selected early.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

A human highlight reel. Jeanty isn’t the tallest (5-foot-8 1/2), but he has a good build (211 pounds) and is a strong runner. Jeanty has excellent speed and burst, but is more than willing to do his work between the tackles — where he shows off his rare contact balance and clean vision for running the football.

Jeanty is also excellent at tempoing his runs, slowing to let blocks develop and then accelerating through the hole just as it opens, which show up on Boise State’s gap schemes featuring pulling offensive linemen.

Jeanty is explosive, tough, well-rounded (he's a natural catcher of the football and has a great feel on screens), is a great pass protector and has the size, speed and vision to handle any type of run concept. Jeanty took on a lot of touches this year (his 397 led FBS, and there were some tough touches in there) and running back value is always a discussion, but Jeanty is worth a lottery pick. He can stay on the field and impact the game, in true game-breaking ways, on every single down. That's valuable.

4. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou checks off so many boxes for a franchise tackle prospect. Athletic, strong, plays with good leverage and technique — there really aren’t many holes in his game, and he still has more upside to tap into.

For someone who weighs over 330 pounds, Membou carries his weight well, and his ability to be an enforcer on the second level of the defense is rare. He may end up being one of the best players in the class when all is said and done.

This is a Day 1 starting offensive tackle with the room to grow into an All-Pro.

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with excellent hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. He consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance, and plenty of burst in such a big frame. He is also a good route runner who can consistently sink on his route breaks, with the ability to create separation on the intermediate levels.

McMillan was dominant in 2024 when the ball was anywhere in his vicinity and has the makings of a matchup nightmare at the next level. He also already has experience working from the slot, not just vertically but on underneath routes as well, with his ability to get in and out of breaks really shining on these routes.

McMillan is a big receiver who most importantly plays big. His volleyball and basketball background constantly show up in his game; he is very comfortable extending for throws away from his frame (which happened often at Arizona) and he doesn't lose speed when catching the ball on the move because of his confidence in his hands.

McMillan lacks elite long speed, but he still has enough speed — and most importantly the frame and ball skills — to win consistently vertically. McMillan brings a lot to the table and can be an instant strong contributor at the next level because of his route-running polish and ball skills. I’m very bullish on McMillan.

6. Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

The only thing that Campbell is missing that separates him from the truly elite tackle prospects is arm length (32 5/8 inches). That may give him trouble at the next level as he gets the challenge of dealing with NFL pass rushers, but his combine workout showed he has the next-level athleticism to still win on the outside.

Campbell has been seen as a top tackle prospect for years now and there hasn’t been too much that has happened to change that. Barring injury, this is a 10-year starter.

7. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The human hand grenade, Graham is constantly exploding off the ball and creating havoc in the middle of an offense. Graham’s excellent first step, quick hands, balance and strength will get him in the backfield in the blink of an eye, letting him end plays or force them to go off script, right after the snap.

Graham lacks ideal arm length (32 inches) and weighed in at 298 pounds at the combine, 20 pounds lower than his listed weight at Michigan. Neither are exactly dealbreakers, considering Graham’s strength and ability to be disruptive, but that lack of length and bulk do show up with his lack of consistency in holding up against double-teams and longer and stronger guards in college.

Having said that, Graham was still an explosive play machine for Michigan in 2023 and for flashes in 2024, even though he did battle an injury for most of the season. Graham would be best if he was allowed to fire off the ball in a four-down defense operating primarily as a 3-technique with the ability to move across the defense on passing downs and in different fronts because of his athleticism and how dangerous he is on defensive stunts and twists.

8. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward took a windy road to get here, but he’s nearly the consensus top quarterback in this year’s class. He went from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami and never looked out of place at any spot.

This past season, Ward was the driving force behind Miami’s success and nearly dragged the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff despite having a porous defense. Ward is a big-time risk-taker on the field, but his arm talent and accuracy downfield allowed him to keep the Hurricanes alive in tough spots. His willingness to hunt big plays gets him in trouble sometimes, but it’s better to have to rein that in than try to get him to play outside of his comfort zone.

Ward will have a learning curve early on as he adapts his style to the increased pace of NFL play, but he has all the tools to be an NFL franchise quarterback.

9. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

He has battled injuries in 2024, but Johnson’s talent still shines when he’s on the field. A long player with good size (6-1, 194 pounds, 30 1/8-inch arms), Johnson has the build and athleticism of a prototypical modern NFL cornerback.

Johnson uses that size to smother wide receivers. That’s not the only way he can do it. Whether it’s zone or man coverage, Johnson is able to constantly stay in the pocket of wide receivers, even smaller ones, with his excellent combination of quickness, burst and body control.

Johnson doesn’t have elite long speed, and his physicality is more “OK” than “good,” but he’s a fluid athlete who doesn’t get put in bad positions because of his ability to turn and run and ability to close on the football. There will be some questions about Johnson’s inconsistent 2024 season and his injury history that teams are figuring out, but he has the upside to be a true No. 1 cornerback at the next level in a variety of schemes.

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Go back to 2023 to see the truest form of Loveland. Michigan’s quarterback play was so bad last season that it hampered the entire offense, but Loveland should still be viewed as a premier player in the class.

Loveland is not the roughest or toughest blocker, but he’s a smooth athlete in the open field and can really get moving with the ball in his hands. He might be closer to a big slot player than a true in-line tight end, but those players have plenty of use in today’s NFL.

11. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A modern-day "Slash" for the Nittany Lions, Warren lined up all across the formation, even as a quarterback on designed read plays.

Warren is a talented athlete who can win against defensive backs when lined up in the slot and is a clean route runner with strong hands that is able to maximize his catching window with his high-end hand-eye coordination. Warren is also a real threat with the ball in his hands, typically making the first defender miss with his play strength and balance. His competitive play style shows up when Warren is a runner and also as a blocker, too.

Warren is a strong player and willing blocker, but did measure in with shorter arms (31 3/4 inches) that could hinder him against bigger and better NFL athletes. He already did show some issues consistently sustaining when blocking college edge defenders. And Penn State would try to limit his blocks against bigger edge defenders, keeping his assignments more on DBs and LBs and on zone run concepts. I still think Warren is a dynamic move-around tight end that can be asked to do some dirty work stuff, and a creative offensive coordinator will be a best fit to unlock his talents. The No. 44 jersey, explosive play ability and shorter arms have me thinking of Dallas Clark when I watch Warren.

12. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams doesn’t have the sexiest style of play, but he got the job done for the Bulldogs when he was healthy. Williams is a bruising, powerful defensive end who did a lot of dirty work in between the tackles for Georgia. He’ll most likely be kicking out to the edge full-time in the NFL.

13 Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

One of my favorite players in the draft. Walker plays both as an off-ball linebacker and an edge defender on the line of scrimmage in Georgia’s rush packages. He plays a little bit of everywhere, so much so he calls himself an “HLB” which stands for "hybrid linebacker."

As an off-ball linebacker, Walker is a strong tackler and good athlete who is consistently diagnosing plays quickly. He can run, chase and has no issues taking on and shedding climbing offensive linemen, and has the athleticism to be a plus-player in coverage. He can be a bit slow when having to turn and diagnose, something that would get cleaned up with more time at the spot.

Walker is also a talented and productive pass rusher, and shows off his bend, strength and quickness when getting after the QB. Walker plays with his hair on fire and can hang as an off-ball linebacker who can stay on the field for all three downs and be a positive player against the run and pass, with the pass-rush ability being a giant cherry on top.

He won’t be an ideal fit for every team, but I think Walker is just a guy I would want in my front seven. His competitive play style is infectious and he has the ability to fill up the box score in different ways, with leadership to boot. He reminds me a lot of Clay Matthews.

14. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Raw talent and athleticism is enough to get most teams to draft a pass-rush prospect highly — and Green fits the bill there. One quick survey of his 2024 season shows a player who’s still figuring out some of the intricacies of playing defensive line, which makes sense considering he didn’t become a full-time player on the edge until college.

Green may mess up how he plays the mesh point on an option play every now and then, but the burst and speed he has coming off of the edge will have defensive line coaches pounding the table for him. Even though he doesn’t have the most refined skill set yet, he led the nation with 17 sacks and put up a good fight in the run game against heavier offensive tackles.

15. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell is a refreshing player to watch: a defender with the combination of size, speed, violence and intelligence to truly have the potential to play as an every-down off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Campbell is a big body (6-3, 235 pounds) who had a great day of testing in Indianapolis with a 4.52 40 time. He also has the game tape that reflects his size and speed combination. Campbell is strong enough to take on climbing offensive linemen and has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline. He is plenty fluid and explosive enough to be a good coverage player, but can be a bit inconsistent in that area because of his still-developing feel as an off-ball player.

Campbell also is a disruptive pass rusher who can win against linemen (he has experience as an edge defender) and was a total mismatch against poor college RBs. There’s still parts to clean up, but Campbell has the potential to be a real impact defender at a position where it has become increasingly hard to find even mid-term starters. He makes sense in a lot of different defenses, too.

16. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks had an up and down season, but at his best he was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the country over the past few years. The do-it-all safety has been a major player in Georgia’s secondary since he was a freshman and looks to take his vast array of abilities to the NFL.

Starks is a Swiss Army Knife who would be a real weapon with a creative defensive coordinator.

17. Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Stewart put on a show at the combine, which wasn’t a total surprise given what he flashes on film. Stewart’s natural talent cannot be taught, and he was very disruptive this season in terms of generating pressure despite finishing with only 1.5 sacks (and 4.5 sacks in three years at College Station).

Finishing is something that Stewart still needs to work on, as he will often run right by the QB or ball carrier after he beat his blocker. His feel for the game is not something that seems to come natural for him.

But again, Stewart’s tools are eye-popping. He’s explosive in a big frame (6-5, 267 pounds) and has the length (84 3/4-inch wingspan) and strength to keep blockers at bay while he figures out how to attack, and he still plays hard. He’s also devastating when he gets to attack on twists and defensive line games. Stewart just needs a lot of refining and honing in on his talent (his pass rush arsenal is quite limited right now, too).

He's the classic traits-laden edge prospect who carries risk, but the NFL is always about the high-end traits. Top five-type talent, Day 2-type production, I split the difference and put him at 17.

18. Kelvin Banks Jr., OG/OT, Texas

Banks is a solid offensive line prospect who projects well to either tackle or guard in the NFL, depending on where teams see him fit. He could stand to get stronger as he struggled at times against Texas’ tougher opponents, but the framework for a quality starter is there with a little bit of seasoning.

Banks came into the season as a top-10 prospect, but isn’t likely to go there come draft time. Still, not the worst dice roll for teams looking for offensive line help early.

19. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Harmon transferred from Michigan State and made a big impact on Oregon’s line in 2024. He aligned across the defensive line for the Ducks and is a strong defender against both the run and pass.

It’s Harmon’s ability to impact the game in different ways, and on every down, that makes me like him so much. He has the size to play in the interior, with the strength to two-gap and enough explosive athleticism to create edginess along the offensive line when asked to slant across a lineman’s face or shoot the gap. Harmon has the foot speed and balance to be a rusher as a looper and can stay on the field for all four downs because he is an overall viable pass rusher. He even has winning snaps from a wide-end position, but mostly wins with his strength and burst.

Harmon’s ability to contribute in so many ways and on every down makes him a fit on any type of defense.

20. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons is dealing with rehab coming off of a torn patellar tendon, but according to media reports, he’s on track to be ready for the start of training camp. If can get healthy in a hurry, Simmons has the tools to grow into a steady offensive tackle in the NFL. He’s a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength.

21. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly has good length and plays light on his feet. He can really move in the run game because of his explosive get-off at the snap and has the ability to recover consistently as a pass protector because of his athleticism.

You can see Conerly working on his hand placement and technique while he plays, and he greatly improved in this area this season. It’s encouraging Conerly can still win on his blocks despite the inconsistencies because he is such a good athlete. And it must be remembered that he’s on the younger side, too, having turned 21 in November.

Conerly rapidly improved over the season and will hopefully keep ascending and add even more layers to his technique. He could stand to add more play strength, especially on the lower half, but that’s something you hope comes with as he gets older. Overall, Conerly has plenty of tools, is young, and has the upside of a strong starting left tackle, if his play strength and technique continue to develop.

22. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

A cornerback from East Carolina who barely played last season might be a first-round pick — that’s how good Revel is. He is a long, athletic corner (32 5/8-inch arms) with serious ball skills to match some A+ athleticism on the field. His final season at ECU was robbed due to an ACL injury, but he showed all the requisite skills prior to that in 2023.

For the “older” football fans, think Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

23. Grey Zabel, C/OG, North Dakota State

Zabel has clean technique, tons of experience (at four spots along the line, too) and never plays out of control. Zabel doesn’t have ideal bulk, but he is a good athlete and his calm style lets him stay in balanced positions that let his strong hands latch on and win rep after rep — something that stood out during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and against Colorado in the season opener.

This draft doesn’t have many centers at the top, and it’s the one position that Zabel doesn’t have multigame experience, but Zabel has long-term potential at the position. No matter what, Zabel would give the team flexibility to start at some spot along the interior, with emergency tackle ability, too. That type of versatility has value.

24. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant was the perfect running mate for Mason Graham. Where Graham was more of a penetrator, Grant is just a big old wall on the line of scrimmage. He’s very tough to move and has surprising burst for a player his size, which allows him to contribute as a pass rusher occasionally.

For teams looking to improve their run defense in one move, Grant’s your guy. He’s got big-time ability and a high floor.

25. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

While there is some concern about the wear and tear Hampton undertook this season, there's a reason why North Carolina gave him the ball so much in 2024: He's good.

Hampton has a great build for the position and runs with balance and a strong base. He constantly keeps his shoulders square to the line and uses jump cuts to set up blocks and work his way through holes.

Hampton is not a big plodder, either. He can accelerate through the hole and quickly to the second level when he does plant his foot to get upfield.

Hampton is also a valid receiver because of his good hands and ability to drop step and get north in a hurry. He is a tough runner with the size and vision to be effective and has enough long speed to be an explosive play threat as well. He has all the makings of an every-down back who takes the majority of touches for a team on Day 1.

26. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is a prototype slot prospect. He’s willing to do all the dirty work in the middle and lower areas of the field and has no qualms about playing with toughness when necessary. Egbuka might not have been as flashy as his teammate Jeremiah Smith last season, but he’s a Day 1 starter in the slot, which has a lot of value in today’s game.

27. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden shot up big boards as the 2024 season went along, including mine, and his big week in Indy didn’t slow him down. He’s a smooth route runner and operator who can beat press with his balance, burst and strength.

Golden doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he maximizes it with toughness and comfort in extending for footballs away from his body. He has the ability to line up inside and out, and is effective underneath and on throws downfield because of his body control and hand-eye coordination. He might not have true No. 1 upside, but he can be a very good secondary receiver for somebody because of how effective he is in a variety of different roles. He plays a lot like DJ Moore.

28. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Big, strong-bodied player who is only a guard. Booker is best as a downhill mauler and would be a great fit in an offense that runs a lot of gap scheme plays. High-floor player that is a plug-and-play asset. Simple is as simple does.

29. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron has aligned all over the field in college. He’s best described as a football player. He doesn’t have great overall long speed, but he’s twitchy and has the burst to quickly close on the ball carrier. He’s a good tackler who has a knack for making plays on the football (he tries to punch and jar every ball near him loose). Barron is also a good blitzer who has a feel for knifing inside and making plays.

In coverage, Barron is best as a zone defender or in man coverage on tight ends (better and faster receivers can give him issues).

Barron’s best position will be as a full-time slot defender who can move around the defense for a creative defensive play-caller.

30. Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

Another Ohio State offensive lineman who should start immediately in the NFL. Jackson was a big reason why the Buckeyes steamrolled defenses on the ground, and his experience kicking out to tackle — and playing well — after Simmons and other Ohio State tackles suffered injuries can only help him right now.

He’ll be a guard in the NFL, but positional versatility is always a plus.

31. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

A part of the Rebels’ tenacious front, Nolen has finally started to hone his talent into more consistent play after transferring to Oxford from Texas A&M. Nolen is a very good athlete whose explosion, balance and bend stand out. He is consistently able to keep his feet while working through and shedding blocks and is a true weapon on defensive line twists and games.

Nolen can get out of position too frequently, making him a non-factor on plays where he doesn’t gain advantage right away and — he’s still inconsistent in diagnosing blocks. Nolen remains an intriguing combination of athleticism and size who’s hard to find, and could be a fun project for a team with a strong defensive line coach to maximize his bundle of tools.

32. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Just like his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason, Taylor looks like he was built in a lab to be an NFL player. Taylor might not be as flashy or explosive as Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, but he should be a quality starting tight end in the NFL sooner rather than later.

33. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

An easy mover in a large (6-6, 331 pounds) and long frame, Ersery has real starter potential as a blindside tackle at the next level. He plays with solid technique and his hand placement is much better and more consistent than you will see with a majority of college tackles, which makes sense given his extended time as a starter.

Ersery is an asset in the run game because of his athleticism and quickness, being able to consistently cut off defensive linemen on the back side of runs and also climb to the second level.

Even though Ersery is long-limbed, he can bring some real movement and pop when he connects with his hands in the run game, making him a viable player to run behind. Ersery does have things to clean up, especially against interior pass-rush moves. He does have a tendency to bend at the waist instead of sinking into his blocks, which he will have to clean up against better NFL defenders. But he shows the ability to adjust as games go along.

It’s hard to find this package of length, size and athleticism at left tackle.. His strong week in Indy also adds to the intrigue.

34. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Ezeiruaku is another player in this class who should be a strong addition to a team trying to bolster its pass rush. He isn’t the biggest pass rusher out there (6-2 1/2, 248 pounds), but he’s quick, explosive and has a nice array of moves to get home. He had a fairly similar combine performance to former Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry, who is a decent comparison for him moving to the pros.

35. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

An explosive slot wide receiver who can create first downs and touchdowns out of nothing, Burden has a good frame and is a weapon on manufactured and underneath touches. He can also win deep because of his very good speed and hand-eye coordination.

Burden still has to show more as a route runner and whether he can win consistently on the outside and against press (he has mostly played from the slot or after being put in motion), but he has the ability to create explosive plays that NFL teams covet, with the ball skills to pluck the football from a variety of angles. He endured some inconsistent QB play in 2024, which hindered some of his progress.

Burden’s role has been streamlined in his career. He can be an exciting player if he goes somewhere that can expand his route tree and overall skill set.

36. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is a big, athletic defensive tackle whose primary job in the NFL will be plugging the run and freeing up plays for his linebackers. Williams won’t be a true pass-rush threat in the NFL, but he can at least help his team get to pass-rush downs.

37. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The definition of a speed rusher, Pearce has excellent burst and get-off and can get his way around offensive tackles in the blink of an eye. He can heat up the quarterback with speed around the edge or use his good length to bullrush tackles into the quarterback.

Pearce is not as dynamic as a run defender — best knifing inside as opposed to taking on blockers — as he is as a pass rusher because of his average play strength. But he has good length and a frame that he can keep adding bulk to, which gives you optimism he'll improve in the area and even has nice plays dropping into coverage, though his game will always be primarily built around getting after the passer.

Pearce’s frame and speed-only-type play style gives me some apprehension about how he will affect the game if he doesn’t win right away, as he’s not the most explosive or strongest player. This type of pass rusher profile carries risk with it.

38. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori had a monster combine that matched the tape on the field. He’s a freak of nature who can get to where he needs in a hurry. Emmanwori could still use work with his physicality at the point of attack.

39. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders improved his play this season, especially with his feel in the pocket and timing that he plays with on concepts. Sanders is tough, has a good arm and is more than willing to challenge defenders on tougher throws like in-breakers over the middle. When in rhythm, he can let his pass catchers thrive because of his friendly ball placement.

Sanders has below-average size and is also just an average athlete, which shows up when asked to create. He has markedly better pocket movement (although he still has a tendency to drift backward).

Sanders still has plenty to work on, especially in regards to timing and feel in the pocket. And while he has a good-enough arm for the NFL, his tools aren’t overwhelming enough to consistently mitigate tough situations. Sanders will have to be dropped into a good ecosystem to keep ascending at the next level.

40. Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Mbow isn't the biggest offensive lineman out there, but he's a fluid mover and has the frame to gain more weight and strength — which he will need to do at the NFL level. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL and projects well to a zone-blocking scheme that gets their guys on the move.

41. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Jackson is best when he can just line up and go. He is a good athlete but has long legs which can make it tough for him to bend and consistently turn the corner as a pass rusher (he will lose his feet a bit more often than you’d like).

Jackson plays hard, though, and knows how to use his length when he strikes blockers in the run game. I would like to see him continue to get stronger, especially in his legs, and learn to become a true speed-to-power-type edge defender as a true 4-3 defensive end.

But, his competitiveness and straight speed will allow him to be an early contributor as he continues to figure out his game and gets into a more focused role at the next level.

42. JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is best known for his dominant performance against Penn State a few years ago, but he did develop into a quality player overall. He’s a thick, bruising defensive end who might be able to play some on the interior for obvious passing downs.

43. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds at the combine) plays and runs like if you took a shrink ray to Derrick Henry; a big, long-striding back with good vision and an upright running style who can rip off big runs when given a lane, but whose upright style also leads to them getting tripped up or absorbing big hits too frequently.

Just like Henry, Johnson becomes a load as he builds up steam, but his long strides can limit him in tight spaces or if he has to adjust quickly because of backfield penetration. However, when given a clean lane, Johnson does a great job of reading running lanes, planting his foot and getting north.

He has more receiving ability than Henry and is a good pass protector, too. Johnson has taken plenty of touches in college, but he can be an innings eater at the next level and lead a backfield on all four downs. Plop him into an offense that majors in zone runs and he will hit the ground running.

44. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Steady, if somewhat unspectacular. Sawyer is the type of player who can add serious depth to a pass rusher unit. A well-rounded player who would fit in well in a rotation with some established pass rushers.

45. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Savaiinaea has a good, thick build. He’s a smart player who plays with consistent hand placement and can really surprise pass rushers with his quickness.

Savaiinaea played at tackle for the games I studied, but he will be best served as a guard in the NFL. He has good size and solid enough technique, but I do think quicker NFL edge rushers will give him too many issues to stay on the outside. Playing more under control will really help Savaiinaea ascend at the next level. As he also needs to work on sustaining his blocks as his athleticism doesn’t always show up in terms of balance.

46. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Noel is an explosive, fast player who immediately adds a credible big-play threat to an NFL offense. He was a star of the combine and had some ridiculous moments at Iowa State that showed he is one of the best athletes in the draft. His size (5-10, 194 pounds) might limit him to a secondary WR role, but he’s going to scare defenses as a rookie.

47. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Hairston’s game is based all off speed, with his 4.28 40 time at the NFL combine showing up with his ability to recover and close on the field. Hairston has below-average bulk (183 pounds) but has solid length. Hairston has good eyes and ball skills and is able to make plays on the ball in the air.

But his lack of size and play strength show up when he has to become a tackler and on plays against bigger receivers. As a tackler, far too often Hairston ends up grasping for air as the runner comes at him. He also can rely on his ability to recover too often and doesn’t trust what he sees. Still, speed kills and NFL teams will be smitten with that.

48. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins dished out some serious punishment to linebackers in college while also showing some good long speed for bigger runs. He can be a load to bring down in the box and might be able to be a lead back in the NFL with his ability to stay up against contact.

49. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Swinson has the combination of length, bend and competitive style that makes him intriguing as a Day 2 prospect. He dominates TEs trying to block him, and is able to collapse them into the backfield and into the ball carrier at times. He doesn’t have overwhelming strength and can get knocked off against double-teams and strong offensive tackles. But his length and quickness still make him viable against the run and not an outright negative.

Overall, Swinson plays with a high motor, has real NFL athleticism and size (6-4, 255 pounds), and has production to point to in his final season. He can play winning rotational snaps early in his career with a path and upside as a starting edge defender, ideally in a three-down scheme.

50. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison’s season was cut short due to injury, but before that he was the instinctive, playmaking cornerback everyone would love to have. He’s still rehabbing a hip injury, but he might be a nice stash pick for a team that already has depth depending on where he is in recovery.

51. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Martinez is a balanced, bruising, no-nonsense running back. Martinez knows how to tempo his cuts and time up his bursts through the hole, all while constantly keeping forward momentum as he finishes his runs. His vision and pacing were best highlighted on Miami’s gap run schemes, where Martinez showed the ability to set up his blockers and could stay light enough on his feet to cut-and-go when the hole presented itself. Martinez also has the toughness, play strength, and a real feel to work between the tackles, too.

Unlike most power-driven backs, Martinez isn’t a magnet for contact. He has the quickness, agility, and balance to make tacklers miss with a cut as well as running over them. Overall, Martinez has the combination of vision, strength, and burst to take the majority share of early down touches in an NFL backfield. He’s not a home run hitter, but he’s not a slug, either. Martinez is going to get every yard that’s blocked for him, and then some, too.

52. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

If the ball is in the air, Higgins can find it. He is a smooth, big-bodied wide receiver (6-4, 214 pounds) with excellent ball tracking skills to go along with some clean route-running. Higgins has "X" receiver size and enough production to take him early in the upcoming draft.

53. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson’s ability to affect the game on all three downs, especially in pass protection, will give him a path to success at the next level.

Solid hands and home run speed, with an efficient running style that lets him get downhill in a hurry, will make him a strong contributor in any NFL offense. Henderson’s vision can be inconsistent at times (like most fast running backs, he has a tendency to unnecessarily bounce the run at times) and I like him best in a shared backfield where he can split some of the load and have someone take more of the “harder” runs between the tackles.

Still, Henderson’s speed and pass-protection ability give him a home in any running back room — and should give him a nice career, too.

54. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Sampson is an explosive, decisive runner who can get downfield in a hurry when he has a crease. He’s got a compact frame at 5-8, 200 pounds, but ran a 4.42 40-yard dash that backs up the athleticism shown on the field. Sampson will have to adjust to running in an offense that isn’t as spread out as Tennessee’s, but there’s a lot to like about his game.

55. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech is a bully with the ball in his hands who simply refuses to go down. He wins with his coordination and balance, both as a route runner and as a ball carrier. He can really contort for catches away from his body and combined with his frame, gives him an easy path to be a good zone-beater at the next level. Which, paired with his excellent hands (only one drop in 2024), will make him a reliable target for any QB.

Bech has just average long speed, twitch, and acceleration, and more athletic cornerbacks were able to stay in his hip pocket a bit too often. But he maximizes his speed with polished route running to create space. Overall, Bech has inside and outside versatility, is a reliable receiver and a strong blocker, and can create a bit with the ball in his hands because of his play strength. He will fit into any type of scheme and should be able to contribute right away as a secondary receiver with a chance for more.

56. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Shough is a quality quarterback prospect, but injuries and age make him a curious case to crack this draft season. Shough will be 26 this fall and was in college for seven seasons. He operated Louisville's offense well and has some nice traits as a passer. He has starter potential, but the path to get here doesn't have a great track record of working out in the NFL.

57. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Every Skattebo touch feels like it’s to win the Super Bowl. He has no quit in his game and wins with overwhelming toughness, balance, and strength. While Skattebo lacks long speed and can be a little too keen to run toward contact, he is an agile athlete that can get surprisingly skinny through holes and away from defenders. Skattebo is willing and able to take the hard touches, but he is also a natural pass catcher who is a viable receiving threat and safety valve for quarterbacks.

He will have to learn not to fight every battle at the next level, and he needs refinement as a pass protector. But he can be an innings eater who can create a little bit with his strength and burst for when things aren’t blocked right. Think of a smaller James Conner.

58. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Scourton is one of the most fascinating players in the entire draft. Prior to transferring to Texas A&M, Scourton looked like a real deal top-15 pick as an edge player at Purdue. He was fast, explosive, technically sound and played a role that was perfect for where he was physically. He reminded me a lot of Melvin Ingram during his tenure at Purdue. However, he gained a whole lot of weight for a heavier interior role at Texas A&M that didn’t suit him at all. If he can get back to his Purdue form, Scourton has major boom potential as an every-down starter in the NFL.

59. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

I (Nate) wrote more extensively about Dart recently. Overall, he has interesting size and tools to work with. But his ability to consistently work through plays is still a work in progress that will need time to sharpen at the next level.

60. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Amos has the size (6-1) and length (31 1/4 arms) of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He seldom puts himself in a bad position, with his awareness in zone coverages really being a highlight of his game. Amos has the size and speed to recover in zone and hold up in press and man coverage as well. He was timed with a 4.43 40 at the scouting combine, and while he doesn’t always play to that speed, he still has more than enough speed and quickness to hang at the next level.

Overall, Amos checks a lot of boxes and can play in a variety of schemes and styles. He has some style similarities to James Bradberry when he was coming out of Samford, albeit in a smaller frame. — Nate

61. Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

After transferring from Florida, Umanmielen had a nice run with Ole Miss. He's a pure pass rusher off the edge, but doesn't quite have the athleticism to be considered a leadoff guy. Still, he's proven he's probably worth taking on the second day of the draft. — Charles

62. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Mukuba might be the fiercest defensive back in this draft class, showing no fear when it comes to decimating opponents in the open field. (See: SEC championship game.) Filling the alley is where he'll make his big splash plays in the NFL, but he's a great robber in the middle of the field and has some man coverage chops as well.

63. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Schwesinger can absolutely fly. UCLA would highlight his speed by having him run with WRs down the field on its Cover 2 looks, which Schwesinger easily accomplished. He has great awareness and recognition against the run and pass, often knifing into the backfield or beating blockers with his speed and ability to quickly diagnose plays.

Schwesinger has just an adequate build and his strength deficiencies often showed up when he had to take on offensive linemen. Sometimes he gets completely wiped out of the play if he wasn’t able to beat the blocker to the ball. He has the makings of a plus-coverage player who might get overwhelmed at times in the run game, but you hope he creates enough explosives to offset his lack of play strength.

64. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Traits are everything with Porter, who stands at 6-3 and ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. That next level athleticism helps him make plays even if he finds himself in tough positions. He’s still working on his consistency, but the build for a top-flight, freakish cornerback are here.

65. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Williams is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Explosive on underneath routes and screens, Williams consistently created big plays after the catch and on throws down field at both UNLV and Washington State. He has just adequate size (5-11, 190 pounds) and can get knocked off of his routes a bit too easily, something that might crop up even more in the NFL because of his build.

But Williams is a competitive player who constantly finds ways to beat press coverage with his twitchy agility and burst. He’s much more than just a packaged play-type weapon. Williams has the upside of a strong secondary option that can add a big-play element to an offense early in his career.

66. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Shifty is how I would describe Neal. The classic “quicker-than-fast”-type athlete, Neal has just average long speed, but he is a strong runner with good balance and vision.

Neal has a great feel for setting up his blocks and knowing when to plant his foot and accelerate through the hole. He is constantly finding ways to get effective yards and knows how to pace his runs on a variety of run concepts (even being frequently used as a wildcat QB at Kansas, too).

On passing downs, Neal is a natural pass catcher who knows how to stay friendly to the QB and can get upfield after the catch quickly. He is also a good pass protector already, with both his eyes constantly going to the right assignment and his build, technique and strength allowing him to stonewall blitzers.

Overall, Neal isn't the sexiest running back in the world, but he's an overall good player who contributes to winning football in a variety of ways. — Nate

67. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Milum is a steady starting offensive tackle who might have to play guard in the NFL depending on the situation. He’s not super exciting or flashy, but he gets the job done and can plug a hole up front with quality play. He’s probably a little more scheme-flexible as a guard than at tackle, but versatility will always play in the NFL along the offensive line.

68. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

A big, brawly interior defender, Alexander is an easy-moving athlete with long arms and consistently delivers a strong punch on blockers. Alexander isn’t just a space eater and is able to bend and create edginess on blockers, while also keeping his feet to make plays away from his starting point. There are times when Alexander can get moved a bit too easily because he has just an average anchor at the point of attack, which is a little worrisome given Alexander’s older age (he will turn 25 during training camp). He also has a tendency to be too upright and wild, which will cause him to overrun the ball carrier and quarterback.

Overall, he might never be a box score filler. But Alexander can give you winning snaps on early downs in the middle. He reminds me a little bit of Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. — Nate

69. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Fannin led the country in both receptions and receiving yards, but he's a bit of a tweener tight end who doesn't have great size (6-3, 241 pounds) when projecting him to the next level. Still, he's a talented player with the ball in his hands and a smart offensive play-caller should be able to maximize him. Fannin even had 33 carries over his college career. — Charles

70. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Arroyo looks the part at the tight end position. He is a receiver-first as a player who was generally kept on the back side of run plays and not asked to accomplish the more difficult blocks at the point of attack. His effort is there, but his technique and play strength will need to improve at the next level to become more viable in this area.

Arroyo is explosive with the ball in his hands who can pick up steam in a hurry. He was dangerous on (and most of his production came from) flat routes on RPOs where Arroyo was able to build up steam and get downfield with the ball in his hands in a hurry. He has good hands, but most of his receptions came out in space and on the move and not in contested situations. There are real snaps of him running an expanded route tree – and winning – as an isolated receiver, which is encouraging. But like most college tight ends, Arroyo still needs more refinement of his route running and additions to his route-running arsenal.

Overall, Arroyo didn't have a ton of production in college, but he's a big, easy-moving athlete that competes. He can be a seam stretcher that can generate a big play now and again early in his career as he works on the more technical aspects of the position. — Nate

71. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

An outside corner with ideal size (6-1 1/2, 197 pounds, 32 3/8-inch arms) for the position. He doesn’t have overwhelming speed or quickness, but Thomas is a competitive player who instead wins using his body positioning and size to smother receivers on their routes.

Thomas has starting potential on the outside because of play strength, length, and enough athleticism. But his athleticism will be a question mark at the next level until proven otherwise. He will need to work on his technique so he doesn’t draw too many penalties against quicker receivers.

72. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor is a big receiver (6-2, 206 pounds) with long arms (32 3/8 inches) and large hands (10 inches). He wins with his play strength and fluid athleticism and build-up speed. Ayomanor plays strong and is one the most competitive blockers that you’ll ever see at the WR position. He is not a refined route runner at this point, and can be loose with his route breaks and get stuck at the top of routes. It's something that I’m willing to give him some leeway for considering his lack of extensive experience at the position.

Ayomanor is best right now when he gets to build up speed like a freight train. Ayomanor will have highlight-reel grabs away from his body, but he also has a history of drops (13 over the past two seasons). Which especially crops up on throws at his body (possibly because of not knowing how to contort his long arms). He is also inconsistent on finishing on contested throws and can have too many balls knocked away as he’s coming down with them.

Ayomanor played in a rough offense at Stanford that made every pass play an adventure. But he constantly played hard and tough, with a package of athleticism and size that NFL coaches would love to work with. He could really develop into a playmaker if he cleans up the inconsistencies of his game.

73. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Grant is a legitimate NFL prospect coming from William & Mary. He could stand to get stronger, but that’s a likely outcome with having access to an NFL strength and conditioning program. His movement skills are NFL quality and he has some incredible blocks in space at the second level on his tape. He might need a moment to adjust to the speed of the NFL, but the traits for a starting offensive tackle are there.

74. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

I’m likely going to be one of the higher people on Leonard. I do think there is a lot to like and tools to work with for a Day 2 dart throw.

Leonard has good size and is an excellent athlete who is a weapon on designed runs and in the open field. He has a good feel in the pocket (but can bail outside a bit too quickly at times) with an ability to mitigate sacks and pressure, something he has now shown behind two shaky offensive lines at Duke and then behind a — forgive the pun — green Notre Dame unit.

Leonard is an accurate thrower underneath with some real flashes of layering throws (and some downright excellent throws like at the end of the game against Indiana in the CFP), but his deep ball remains a gigantic question mark and he can have bad sprays crop up now and again. Some of that was Notre Dame's iffy receiving core, but Leonard did feel like he was never comfortable consistently pushing the ball at times. — Nate

75. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

If Walker consistently played to what his skills suggest he can do, he would be much higher on this list. At 340 pounds, he is a behemoth on the line of scrimmage with some real athleticism to play all over the line.

However, he runs hot and cold and the consistency makes it tough to slot him much higher than this. He's the perfect boom-bust dart throw for teams that have stability up front and on their coaching staff. — Charles