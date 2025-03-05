2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Charles McDonald: Mason Graham spent a good chunk of last season playing through injury, but when he is on he is a true difference maker on the interior.

Speed, power, technique, Graham has it all. When he was healthy in 2023 he looked poised to be potentially the first overall pick this year. He won't be going that high in this year's class, but Graham has everything NFL teams are looking for in a penetrating, difference maker on the interior of a defense.

Mason Graham aka the Human Hand Grenade pic.twitter.com/xlg78Ny2TK — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 12, 2025

Nate Tice: The human hand grenade, Graham is constantly exploding off the ball and creating havoc in the middle of an offense.

Graham’s excellent first step, quick hands, balance and strength will let him get in the backfield in the blink of an eye, letting him end plays or force them to go off script, right after the snap.

Graham lacks ideal length (32 inches) and weighed in at 298 pounds at the scouting combine, 20 pounds lower than his listed weight at Michigan. Neither are exactly dealbreakers, considering Graham’s strength and ability to be disruptive, but that lack of length and bulk do show up with his lack of consistency in holding up against double-teams, and longer and stronger guards in college. Having said that, Graham was still an explosive play machine for Michigan in 2023 and for flashes in 2024 (he battled an injury for most of the season).

This Michigan Man would be best if he was allowed to fire off the ball in a four-down defense operating primarily as a three-technique, with the ability to move across the defense on passing downs and in different fronts because of his athleticism and how dangerous he is on stunts and twists.