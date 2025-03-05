2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Nate Tice: Taylor has strong pedigree being the son of Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas. He has a good frame and is a clean route runner who can quickly transition from receiver to runner. He also has the speed to be an intermediate threat down the seams.

Taylor will compete as a blocker, but still has to add more strength. He still has shown the potential to hang as an in-line blocker.

The LSU star was an instant contributor when he started college and the Tigers' dropoff in receiver talent allowed him to be highlighted more this season. He’s a classic QB’s best friend with good hands and a large catching range.

Taylor is more than comfortable extending and snatching throws away from his body and is such a smooth athlete that he can still keep his feet even when he needs to reach for throws. He has the size, athleticism and football IQ to be an early starter that can be a positive player in any type of offense.

Charles McDonald: Just like his father Jason, Mason Taylor looks like he was built in a lab to be an NFL player.

Taylor might not be as flashy or explosive as Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, but he should be a quality starting tight end in the NFL sooner rather than later.