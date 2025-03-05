2025 NFL Draft scouting report: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee

Nate Tice: The definition of a speed rusher, James Pearce Jr. has excellent burst and get-off and can get his way around offensive tackles in the blink of an eye.

He can heat up the quarterback with speed around the edge or use his good length to bullrush tackles into the quarterback.

Pearce is not as dynamic as a run defender, best knifing inside as opposed to taking on blockers, as he is as a pass rusher because of his average strength. But he has good length and a frame that he can keep adding bulk to, which gives optimism he'll improve in the area and even has nice plays of dropping into coverage, though his game will always be primarily built around getting after the passer.

James Pearce with the TFL, the strip sack and the pick six. All in the same game.



aka the Julius Peppers hat trick

Pearce’s frame and speed-only type style gives me some apprehension about how he will affect the game if he doesn’t win right away, as he’s not the most explosive or strongest player. This type of pass rusher profile carries risk.

Charles McDonald: James Pearce Jr. came into the season as a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, but didn't quite have the season necessary to make that happen.

Still, the 4.47 he ran at the scouting combine was a good sign for him, even if he isn’t always a physical threat against the run.

He's a classic weakside edge rusher that teams will try to hide against the run.