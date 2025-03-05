2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Nate Tice: Mason Graham is sitting higher on the board, but Kenneth Grant was a talented player in his own right on Michigan's front.

Grant won’t always fill up the box score with his play, but he’s a 330+ pound nose tackle who can devour blockers with his size and strength, but has light feet and plenty of quickness to do more than just push the pocket or lean into the block.

Grant is squarely built with a big trunk and isn’t a total plodder. He plays with the agility to retrace on screens and chase down plays downfield, too.

He wasn’t consistently productive at Michigan, but there are stretches of games when Grant dominated (ask USC and Ohio State).

Grant is an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, with enough good film to make talent evaluators optimistic that he is just starting to come together as a player.

Charles McDonald: Kenneth Grant was the perfect running mate for Mason Graham. Where Graham was more of a penetrator, Grant is just a big old wall on the line of scrimmage.

He’s very tough to move and has surprising burst for a player his size, which occasionally allows him to contribute as a pass rusher.

For teams looking to improve their run defense in one move, Grant’s your guy. He’s got big-time ability and already has a high floor.