2025 NFL Draft: No, ESPN did no reveal the Ravens' draft board on its TV broadcast

As the NFL drafted awaited the announcement of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round selection of Malaki Starks,Thursday night, ESPN appeared to commit a major snafu.

ESPN cameras cut to a scene in the Ravens' draft room that appeared to reveal their entire draft board. There on a giant white board were seven columns labeled Round 1 through Round 7 with a deep list of names under each heading.

Plenty of folks on the internet were convinced that ESPN had just sabotaged the Ravens' draft night.

But a closer look at the white board reveals that it did not. The first name under Round 1 reads Caleb Williams. If you squint hard enough, you can see that the second name in the column is Jayden Daniels and third in the column is Drake Maye.

The first name under Round 7 is Travis Clayton. These are last year's draft picks.

It's not clear why. But for some reason, the Ravens had the entire 2024 NFL Draft laid out on a white board in their 2025 draft room.

While the Ravens' draft board wasn't revealed, the shot may have revealed some insight into some lower stakes decisions in Baltimore. On the right side of the board was another list of names reading "local pro day prospects."

One of the names listed is Virginia running back Kobe Pace. Another is Towson tight end Carter Runyon. Neither of them project as high draft picks or necessarily draft picks at all. They could simply be players on Baltimore's local radar to consider signing as undrafted free agents.

While it's not great that any insight into the Ravens' thought process got revealed, American can breath easy. ESPN did not expose Baltimore's entire draft strategy.