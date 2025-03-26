2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Isaiah Evans, G/F, Duke

Summary: Evans is a sharpshooting wing with movement versatility and a microwave scoring ability. But his lean frame keeps him out of the paint, showing he needs more years of development to complete his game.

Comparisons: Malik Beasley

Strengths

Shooting versatility: Evans has a flamethrower 3-point jumper off the catch, and he's not just a standstill shooter. Duke ran him off screens going in different directions from different angles. And though Evans didn't use handoffs often, there were a handful of instances he showed his ability to take the ball from a full sprint, moving away from the rim, and then cleanly hop into a 3-pointer.

Go-to scoring upside: Evans has a rudimentary handling ability, which limits his ability to make plays off the dribble at the moment. But he moves with fluidity and transitions easily into his jumpers off the bounce.

Defense: Hustles on defense. He makes multiple efforts to get stops, and improved over the course of his freshman season at his technique.

Concerns

Scoring inside the arc: He takes only 4.6% of his shots from midrange and only 13.8% of his shots come inside the paint, per CBB Analytics. His lack of strength and explosiveness also hinders his ability to score inside the paint.

Frame: With a lean frame, Evans is going to need to add more weight and strength to avoid being targeted on defense.