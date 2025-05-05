2025 Met Gala livestream: How to watch fashion's biggest night, tonight's start time, theme explained and more

It's nearly time for the Metropolitan Museum of Art to roll out the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala. The dress code for tonight's star-studded fundraiser for the Costume Institute is "Tailored For You" in conjunction with the spring exhibition's theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The 2025 Met Gala is co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, music producer Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James will also serve as an honorary chair. Attendees will hit the iconic Met stairs beginning tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the carpet from the official Met livestream and other media outlets will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning into the 2025 Met Gala.

When is the 2025 Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 5.

Met Gala start time:

Met Gala red carpet coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on May 5.

Met Gala channel:

The actual gala portion of Met Gala isn't actually filmed — guests even have to abide by a no-phone policy. But to watch your favorite celebrities hit the red carpet ahead of the gala, you can tune into the official Met Gala livestream (for free!) starting at 6 p.m. ET.

E! Will also be covering the 2025 Met Gala red carpet live with a show co-hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Elaine Welteroth, Yvonne Orji and Christian Siriano. E! coverage will also kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can catch E! with most cable packages or a live TV streaming service — and E!'s coverage of this event will also stream on Peacock.

Where can I watch the Met Gala?

More ways to watch the 2025 Met Gala:

2025 Met Gala live updates:

Looking for live updates of the Met Gala red carpet? Yahoo Entertainment will have you covered on Monday.

2025 Met Gala theme:

The Met Gala theme — or dress code — is always inspired by the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition. This year, the Costume Institute's spring exhibition is, "Superfine: Tailoring of Black Style." It's the first Costume Institute exhibition to focus on menswear since 2003's "Men in Skirts" and was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

In conjunction with the upcoming exhibition, this year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored For You."

Vogue has suggested that attendees should look to Met Gala co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams—along with honorary chair LeBron James—for inspiration.

2025 Met Gala host committee:

In addition to the event's co-chairs, The Met has confirmed that the host committee is coming back into the mix for the first time since 2019. The host committee features figures from the worlds of art, culture, fashion, film, music and sports.

The 2025 Met Gala host committee includes Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Regina King, Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan and Olivier Rousteing.

2025 Met Gala guest list:

Vogue EIC Anna Wintour has been in charge of the guest list since 1995 and carefully selects the attendees. The event is invitation only and celebrity guests typically attend at the invitation of a brand, though individual tickets can reportedly be purchased for $75,000 apiece.

This year's confirmed guest list will, of course, include the co-chairs and host committee.

Past year's have seen celebrities including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Timothee Chalamet, Katy Perry, Doja Cat and Zendaya.