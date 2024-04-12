2024 WNBA Mock Draft 2.0: Caitlin Clark to Fever at No. 1, followed by Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso

The 2024 WNBA Draft is Monday at Brooklyn’s Academy of Music in New York, and it’s bound to carry all the momentum women’s basketball has had following the NCAA tournament. Young college stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Camilla Cardoso elected to not use their final years of college eligibility, and their desire to play in the best women’s basketball league in the world should debunk assumptions made about college players taking pay cuts to enter the league.

Now that we know who has declared for the WNBA Draft and who is taking an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're back with a full 36-player mock draft. This mock follows the first one in December and includes some of the best international prospects and WNBA hopefuls who weren't included in the pre-NCAA tournament big board.

There are four international prospects who are expected to be drafted, and another who could be a wild card in the final round. You'll find five here. Also, international prospects become draft-eligible when they are set to turn 20 years old in the calendar year the draft is held. That's why they often are drafted when they are teenagers.

This mock was compiled after multiple conversations with eight WNBA talent evaluators. The conversations informed not only my understanding of player skill sets and pro readiness, but these discussions gave me insight as to which teams have interest in which prospects and which franchises have glaring roster needs in the present but also in the near future. The WNBA’s expansion draft to accommodate its new Bay Area team is coming, and the 2024 draft is a valuable opportunity for teams to acquire assets to replace players who could be selected in the expansion draft.

Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are these international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.

Round 1

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark | Iowa, guard, senior

While there seem to be debates on the internet and on television about how Clark’s game is going to translate to the WNBA level, there is a very broad consensus around league talent evaluators that Clark’s offensive game, especially her passing, will translate. Her defense will be a work in progress, but Indiana head coach Christie Sides is known to get her players to buy in defensively.

When Diana Taurasi says, "Reality is coming," she doesn't mean Clark won't excel at the WNBA level. But rather, she's pointing out that the rigor and talent level that is present in the WNBA is unlike anything Clark has played with or against. The closest Clark has gotten to that is probably playing with the USA Basketball U19 team in 2021.

One talent evaluator discussed the fact that Clark will have to figure out how to balance her own scoring with getting her teammates involved. “I think her figuring out the rhythm of the game of when she’s got to go get hers, and when she’s gotta involve other people,” the evaluator said. “I think that’s going to take some time and naturally when you're not completely comfortable with your group of five, it affects your own game.”

Another explained Clark is going to have to adjust to the “cadence” and collective grind of a WNBA season, a possible Olympics and a potential postseason the Fever aim to make for the first time since 2016. WNBA rookies play in the NCAA tournament, get drafted, go to training camp and start a brand new season all in the span of less than two months. While Clark will be great at the WNBA level, it won’t come without hurdles.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink | Stanford, forward, senior

Brink is the best defender in this class and she comes with boat loads of potential at the offensive end. While the Sparks were a top-five defense in 2023, they struggled to protect the rim, giving up an opponent field-goal percentage of 65.3% within five feet of the rim, worst in the league last season. When Brink was on the floor during her junior and senior seasons at Stanford, opponents shot 10% worse in the paint. While her shooting outside the paint and beyond the arc has shown flashes rather than consistency, her 83.6% free-throw shooting provides confidence that the shot form is there. She just needs the reps.

But with all of that in mind, multiple league sources told Yahoo Sports the Sparks are also very interested in South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso – so much so that there are those wondering whether Los Angeles will try to draft Brink fourth rather than second.

A WNBA talent evaluator reacted to this scenario by saying when you are picking that high in a draft, a front office ought to “shoot for the moon” and favor upside. Brink has a higher ceiling than Cardoso with an ability to play multiple positions, while Cardoso just plays center. “[Brink] has the ceiling of any good agile post player we’ve ever seen,” the evaluator said. “You have to take a chance on it. There’s just not players that tall that move that well that you see everyday.”

3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso | South Carolina, center, senior

Even before Cardoso’s show-stopping performances in the Final Four and national championship game, Chicago had been very interested in the Brazilian center. As a franchise that’s starting over, she brings not only size at 6-foot-7, but a likability and a massive fan base from South Carolina.

Cardoso has been lauded for her rim protection and how quickly she can get up and down the floor with her size. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had Cardoso switching to guard Caitlin Clark on the perimeter in the national title game. The first time she rotated too late, allowing Clark to hit a signature 3, but the very next time Cardoso’s contest on Clark came a lot quicker and that same shot missed. One talent evaluator believes Cardoso has the tools to be a very good defender in the WNBA.

But Cardoso isn’t as skilled offensively, according to multiple league talent evaluators. Her offensive performances in Cleveland come with a small asterisk because she didn’t face post defenders her size. Cardoso proved she could take advantage of mismatches and move the ball when the defense collapsed on her, but will she be able to put the ball in the hole against posts like Jonquel Jones and Brittney Griner? That remains to be seen. Cardoso also took only 10 shots beyond 11 feet during her final college season, so the range and versatility aren’t there just yet.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Aaliyah Edwards | UConn, forward, senior

Edwards has the skills to potentially represent the ideal modern power forward. She is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses because she has a league-ready body but is also super athletic and can put the ball on the floor and explode through the lane on drives. While Edwards doesn’t yet shoot reliably from 3, she’s worked throughout her college career on mid-range jumpers outside of the paint.

At 6-3 and with a 6-5 wingspan, Edwards can defend really well in space, on the block and can help at the rim. In coach Geno Auriemma's more pro-level defensive schemes, Edwards has proven that she can hedge on the perimeter, defend in drop coverage or cover one-on-one because of her athleticism. There is a wide consensus among talent evaluators that Edwards is a WNBA-ready player who brings with her a steady level of consistency and a desire to improve. "You know what you are getting every single day [from her] and she has shown improvement," one evaluator said.

While the Sparks may want Brink and Cardoso, drafting Edwards instead of Cardoso might make more sense when it comes to spacing and overlapping skill sets. Brink and Edwards could share the floor, while Cardoso and Brink together could lead to less spacing.

According to CBB Analytics, Edwards has spots on the floor 20 feet from the rim where she shot 50% on 24 total attempts. That is in addition to shooting over 65% and as high as 74% from within 5 feet of the rim. That complements Brink better.

5. Dallas Wings: Rickea Jackson | Tennessee, forward , fifth year

Why does Jackson fall to fifth overall when many other mock drafts have her third? There isn’t a general consensus about how Jackson might succeed at the pro level. Multiple talent evaluators have expressed that the 6-2 forward could play both the 4 and 3, which is a valuable skill set as the WNBA becomes more wing reliant.

Evaluators agree that she's incredibly skilled and has the ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels. In Tennessee's NCAA tournament loss to NC State, Jackson scored 33 points while shooting 13-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-3 on 3-point attempts.

But there are questions about how she defends – especially if she’s guarding 3s – and concerns about her handle and motor. A league source told Yahoo Sports that Jackson is the Wings’ top target. Ever since Satou Sabally got shoulder surgery in February after she willed the German national team through its Olympic qualifier, there’s been some concern about how Dallas will maintain consistent offensive production from the small forward position.

6. Washington Mystics: Jacy Sheldon | Ohio State, guard, graduate student

For years the Mystics could have used an off-ball guard that puts pressure on the rim. While there’s an argument to be made that Brittney Sykes does that, Washington had Sykes and Natasha Cloud handling PG duties last season. One of Sheldon’s strengths is a skill that Mystics two guard Ariel Atkins lacks, and that’s the ability to slash and score efficiently at the rim. Sheldon’s whole shot profile represents what playing to the percentages means in pro basketball. During her final season at Ohio State, Sheldon shot 57.7 % from 2 on 248 attempts and 37.5% from 3 on 160 attempts.

On the defensive end, Sheldon has the ability to guard players one-on-one and use her athleticism and length to stay in front of drivers and move quickly over screens to keep up with her assignment. The Mystics historically like to play lineups with three perimeter players who are plus defenders. With Cloud’s departure to Phoenix in free agency, the Mystics tried to fill that void with wing DiDi Richards. Sheldon will fit into this model as well as she’s coming from a program that utilized the full-court press.

Talent evaluators laud Sheldon’s motor, work ethic and commitment to her team. One evaluator admires how Sheldon prepares. “Everything that she does is purposeful,” the scout said.

“She's the Energizer Bunny,” another evaluator said. “She never stops, she's got a great motor. You're gonna get a great effort when that kid walks in the gym every single day.”

The worry about Sheldon is mostly about how her thin frame responds to the physicality of the WNBA.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Angel Reese | LSU, forward , junior

Before the NCAA tournament, I wrote about how Reese likely wouldn't be chosen in the middle of the first round. Weeks later, that was the wrong read. Now I'd be shocked if Reese weren't selected in the middle of the first round.

What led to the change? A better understanding of Reese's motivations and dedication to her craft. It was fascinating to watch Reese declare for the WNBA draft in Vogue. Here's why: She mentioned her understanding of how difficult the W is to play in. The player who received national attention for her swagger expressed humility when discussing the best women's basketball league. "I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up. I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level," she told the magazine.

What also caused a change in Reese's projection was some more discussions with talent evaluators about her skills and where her potential lies. While Reese's offensive versatility has been questioned, there's so much more to her game than just how she scores. Reese has been praised for her competitiveness, motor, rebounding ability via her second jump ability and defensive instincts, including an improved ability to guard post players who have a size advantage. That will serve her well in the WNBA. One evaluator remarked that Reese has the potential to facilitate at a high level. She did play some point guard during her AAU days. "In the right system she's going to be an underrated facilitator," the evaluator said. "She can dribble up the court and she has a decent feel."

Reese getting drafted by Minnesota might sound surprising, but when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. Head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve has always valued rebounding, competitive drive and hard work. She also wouldn’t mind more media attention following the rise of modern super teams in Las Vegas and New York. Reese will bring all of that.

8. Chicago Sky: Carla Leite | France, guard, international prospect

What makes Leite, a 19-year-old point guard, stand out is her ability to facilitate in the pick-and-roll. The Next called her a "walking paint touch" because of how quickly she can get downhill and distribute or score once she blows by defenders. While she's smaller than fellow French prospect Leïla Lacan, one WNBA talent evaluator prefers Leite because she has "more wiggle" to her game and more European flare. "Leite's got a little bit of [Marine] Johannés and a little bit of sauce to her game," the evaluator said.

What she will have to work on to be successful in the WNBA is her off-ball game, which as of now is limited. Instead of taking catch-and-shoot 3s, she often creates her own. That’s a fine skill, but her efficiency from 3 increases with more catch-and-shoot opportunities. The fit in Chicago is shaped by the fact that one of the team’s primary ball-handlers, Dana Evans, will become a restricted free agent in 2025. I doubt Evans will want to return to the Sky, an organization in a rebuild, in 2025. Chicago will have Marina Mabrey through 2025, but she’s best off the ball.

9. Dallas Wings: Nika Mühl | UConn, guard, senior

Mühl, who was recently nicknamed “The Secretary of Defense” after her defensive performance against Caitlin Clark in the Final Four, had an up-and-down senior season. One pro talent evaluator remarked there were some concerns about how passive Mühl was following Paige Bueckers’ return. The point guard went from averaging 7.9 assists last season to 6.4 this season.

WNBA talent evaluators can't agree when it comes to where she'll land in this draft. But after the nation watched her pick up Clark at times from 90 feet and forced her into shooting 27.3% from three, some evaluators believe that her position — which is at a premium in the WNBA — is what will lead to a draft selection. The Wings, in addition to their love of forwards and centers, also could use point-of-attack defense and someone who can command and orchestrate an offense with confidence.

10. Connecticut Sun: Nyadiew Puoch | Australia, forward, international prospect

The reason many talent evaluators are drawn to the 19-year-old is due to her high ceiling and natural gifts, including her slashing ability, athleticism and defensive instincts. At 6-3 with a 6-5 wingspan, she’s been compared to Dallas’ Awak Kuier, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick; Storm center Ezi Magbegor and the Sun’s DeWanna Bonner.

For Connecticut, Puoch fits well into its timeline and is the type of player it will need. A league source told Yahoo sports the Sun most likely will be taking a big at No. 10. Why? The salary cap sheet says it all. Alyssa Thomas, Bonner and Brionna Jones are all on either the final years of their contracts or are on one-year deals. With Connecticut's struggles as a free-agent destination and guards only signed through 2025, the Sun will have to begin developing young post talent with potential.

11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis| Mississippi, guard, fifth year

After falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty's goal this offseason was to improve not only their bench, but to also have more options to defend the perimeter. New York has three specific needs: a multi-position wing, backup ball-handler and backup big. Davis fits into the first bucket as a multi-position perimeter player who can be productive on both sides of the floor with uncanny athleticism. "She's a strong wing that you notice," one evaluator said.

Many WNBA talent evaluators have compared Davis’ skillset to that of star wing Kahleah Copper. Davis’ abilities to slash and get to the rim while having an under-developed 3-point shot are similar to what scouts saw in Copper during her senior year at Rutgers. But one evaluator remarked that while the comparisons to Copper have merit, Davis (6 feet) is a little smaller than Copper (6-1).

12. Atlanta Dream: Elizabeth Kitley | Virginia Tech, center, graduate student

Kitely has garnered comparisons to NC State great Elissa Cunane because of size and great college careers, but they also struggled with physicality when going up against larger posts or when dealing with double-teams. But what separates the two is Kitley’s more versatile offensive skill set, which includes a fadeaway and a faceup game. Her ability to function well in the two-man game after playing multiple seasons alongside point guard Georgia Amoore is something scouts find valuable at the pro level.

Kitley tore her ACL at the end of the season, but her fit with the Dream at the end of the first round is due to the flexibility her situation gives Atlanta. The Dream’s post size in 2024 consists mainly of 6-4 Cheyenne Parker and 6-4 Tina Charles, who are both signed through this season.

While Atlanta still controls the rights of 6-4 French post Iliana Rupert, Kitley's size at 6-7 and offensive versatility bode well for a franchise that is going to need more size to compete. Atlanta has proven to have a dedicated infrastructure for player development. In addition to rehab, Kitley will have an entire year to work alongside the Dream's staff to grow her game and get ready for 2025.

Round 2

13. Chicago Sky: Charisma Osborne | UCLA, guard, graduate student

Osborne is a jack of many trades and skills but a master of few. Her ability to defend within a defensive scheme and rotate is something scouts believe will translate to the pro level. Listed at 5-9, her broad shoulders and muscular frame allow her to play larger than her height. Offensively, Osborne can easily get into the paint and distribute as a secondary playmaker. She struggles with offensive efficiency, shooting 47.8% from two and 32.2% from three this past season.

Talent evaluators view Osborne as someone who plays with a team-first mentality and a high motor with exemplary work ethic and commitment to team culture. The Sky are going to value all of those attributes, especially with Chicago going through a rebuild. New head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has made it clear how much she values the defensive side of the floor. Osborne fits.

14. Seattle Storm: Leilani Correa | Florida, guard, senior

Correa was on a Florida team that didn’t make the NCAA tournament in a field full of stars and WNBA hopefuls. In a draft with so few wing players, Correa is going to have a lot of value. Correa is productive on both ends of the floor and has advantageous size for a perimeter player at 6 feet tall. One talent evaluator imagines that she could make a roster and that she has the potential to be relied upon to make an impact in “short stints” during her rookie season.

The Seattle Storm are looking for more talent on the wing, and with Pokey Chatman taking on more responsibilities in Seattle as associate general manager, expect her to draft an under-the-radar player with a lot of upside. (Chatman took Betnijah Laney at 17th overall in 2015.)

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor | Ohio State, guard, graduate student

Taylor has proven she can defend perimeter players at a high level. One talent evaluator remarked that it's impressive that she could retain that same skill in two power conferences in the ACC and the Big Ten. While her offensive numbers during her final year at Ohio State aren't the most appealing on paper, she pushed herself on a college team that played a more pro-style, high-octane offense than what she was used to at Duke. She also proved that she has the potential to function as a secondary or tertiary playmaker. She averaged 3.4 assists per game this past season. For Taylor to stick in the WNBA, she'll need to continue to work on her 3-point shooting.

Indiana, a team that will be looking for consistent perimeter defense on the wing, could emerge as one of Taylor’s suitors. Her motor and high-energy style of play should impress head coach Christie Sides and general manager Lin Dunn in training camp.

16. Las Vegas Aces: Isobel Borlace | Australia, guard, international prospect

With their first pick in the draft, the Aces are going to look for a young talent to develop. Since Becky Hammon took the reins in 2022, the Aces have garnered a reputation as a top-heavy team that doesn’t have the best talent supporting its stars.

Borlace, 19, has been a productive player, averaging 15.6 points per game in the WBL for the Adelaide Lightning. While Borlace has proven she can play alongside pros, the WNBA is a step above the top league in Australia. Talent evaluators wonder how she'll fare in a league that's more physical and reliant upon athleticism than what Borlace has experienced.

17. New York Liberty: Leïla Lacan | France, guard, international prospect

Lacan is possibly the most pro ready of the international prospects. Talent evaluators like her size at 5-11 and see her as a combo guard who possesses remarkable floor vision and excellent read-and-react processing speed for a 19-year-old. She can pressure the rim with her athleticism and speed, and she’s an above average defender who thrives defending at the point of attack. What scouts believe she needs to work on is her 3-point shooting.

So why could she fall all the way to No. 17? Front offices often avoid drafting French players due to the resistance that's often met from the French Federation when major national team commitments arise. Also, with the WNBA's prioritization rule in full effect and no signs of the French domestic league wanting to adhere to the W's schedule, some general managers might see the obstacles as too burdensome.

But for the Liberty, this won't be their first rodeo dealing with the challenges with France. Marine Johannés made a choice to prioritize the WNBA last season and was chastised by the French Federation because she challenged the status quo.

18. Las Vegas Aces: Jaylyn Sherrod | Colorado, guard, graduate student

The appeal of Sherrod is her athleticism. She’s proven to be a player who can reliably get into the teeth of a defense with impressive downhill speed to drive, kick and facilitate. Her defensive intensity and overall motor will push veterans in training camp, and that’s appealing to scouts. But some talent evaluators aren’t convinced that she's as skilled of a basketball player as she is an athlete.

With Chelsea Gray still making her way back from major foot surgery, the Aces will need another ball-handler in camp to make sure Gray’s return isn’t rushed.

19. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili | Utah, forward, senior

Some have compared Pili to Sun MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas. Pili has proven that she can score at an efficient level during her two seasons at Utah. Will it translate? Offensively it should be because of Pili's strength and ability to score against much larger players. She scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting against Kamilla Cardoso in December. Where the Thomas comparison isn't sound is when it comes to Pili's abilities on defense. She's not a rim protector, doesn't use her hands to get steals and has trouble staying in front of quicker guards and wings.

Pilli’s success at the next level could depend on how she’s used. Could she come off the bench in spurts against second units and perform well? That’s a consideration around front offices.

20. Atlanta Dream: Dyaisha Fair | Syracuse, guard, graduate student

Caitlin Clark wasn’t the only guard who broke college scoring records this season. Fair finished her college career with 3,403 points, passing current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell for third on the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring list. While Fair is a point guard who thrives by creating her own shot and scoring, her efficiency is something that concerns scouts.

The Dream need backup ball-handlers to support their jewel of WNBA free agency, Jordin Canada. While Fair gives them PG scoring, she also can provide Atlanta with 3-point shooting. She finished her final season at Syracuse shooting 37.7% from 3 on more than nine attempts per game. Last season the Dream finished eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. They'll need to improve to advance past the first round of the postseason.

21. Washington Mystics: Jaz Shelley | Nebraska, guard, graduate student

Shelley, an Australian, burst on the scene during the Big Ten tournament when she shot 40 percent from 3 on 40 attempts. One talent evaluator not only sees consistent 3-point shooting from Shelley, but also a competitive energy that matters to scouts at the pro level.

While the Mystics signed shooting specialist Karlie Samuelson in free agency, they still need shooting to surround playmaking wings Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins and versatile big Shakira Austin. They’ll also need someone else who can handle the ball and play PG. Belgian guard Julie Vanloo is Washington’s only true point guard on the roster.

22. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson | Kansas, center, super senior

The Sun will be looking to draft bigs at almost every opportunity. With DeWanna Bonner being Connecticut's tallest starter at 6-4 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa as the tallest rotation player at 6-5, Stephanie White’s squad could use some more size.

Last season Connecticut rostered Bernadett Határ, a 6-10 Hungarian player who provided size and length. But her inability to stay healthy was an issue. Without Határ in 2024, Connecticut should look at Jackson, who at 6-6 averaged 12.6 points and 10 rebounds and was a Naismith DPOY semifinalist.

23. New York Liberty: McKenzie Forbes | USC, guard/forward, graduate student

Drafting Forbes makes a lot of sense for the Liberty when you assess their draft history and the types of players they often look for. In last year’s draft, the Liberty selected Okako Adika from USC in the third round. New York believes USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s pro system gets players ready for the next level. New York also values wing players who can score at all three levels, and that’s Forbes.

Forbes, a former Ivy leaguer, has also been praised by talent evaluators for how well she processes the game and her knowledge of offensive and defensive scheming. She’ll be up to snuff to play in coach Sandy Brondello’s system, which requires high-level decision-making and loads of off-ball and second-side actions. One talent evaluator respects Forbes’ moxie while playing on a team with freshman phenom JuJu Watkins. “She's not afraid of the moment even with JuJu on her team,” the scout said. “She's still shown a willingness to take big shots when the defense is all attracted to [Watkins].”

24. Las Vegas Aces: Hannah Jump | Stanford, guard, graduate student

Jump is another shooting specialist, and while her versatility is limited, there’s value in just how exceptional her 3-point shooting is. Per Synergy, Jump shot 47.5% on open 3-point jumpers this past season. And across her five-year career at Stanford, Jump averaged 41.1% from three.

While Jump’s defense isn’t anything to gawk at, talent evaluators have noticed improvement and they value her size for a shooting guard at 6 feet. The Aces are known to prioritize shooting and could use it off the bench, something they didn’t really have in 2023 even though they won back-to-back WNBA titles anyway.

Round 3

25. Phoenix Mercury: Kiki Jefferson | Louisville, guard, graduate student

26. Seattle Storm: Sara Scalia | Indiana, guard, fifth year

27. Indiana fever: Kate Martin | Iowa, Guard, graduate student

28. Los Angeles Sparks: Quinesha Lockett | Toledo, guard, fifth year

29. Phoenix Mercury: Unique Drake | St. John's, guard, redshirt senior

30. Washington Mystics: Abbey Hsu | Columbia, guard, senior

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kaylynne Truong | Gonzaga, guard, graduate student

32. Atlanta Dream: Alicia Flórez | Spain, guard, international prospect

33. Dallas Wings: Mackenzie Holmes | Indiana, forward, graduate student

34. Connecticut Sun: Endyia Rogers | Texas A&M, guard, graduate Student

35. New York Liberty: Kaylynne Truong | Gonzaga, guard, graduate Student

36. Las Vegas Aces: Desi-Rae Young | UNLV, center, senior