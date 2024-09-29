2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Sunday's singles matches at Royal Montreal

The final day of the Presidents Cup is here.

After back-to-back session sweeps to open this year's event at Royal Montreal in Quebec, the U.S. Team pushed ahead on Saturday to take an 11-7 lead entering the final day. They edged out a two-point lead after the early morning session on Saturday, and then pushed that lead further by winning two of the afternoon matches and tying a third.

Now, the cup will come down to 12 singles matches on Sunday to wrap up the competition.

Here's a look at the pairings for Sunday's singles matches in Quebec.

Presidents Cup Sunday singles matches tee times, pairings

All times ET

9:02 a.m. | Xander Schauffele vs. Jason Day

9:14 a.m. | Sam Burns vs. Tom Kim

9:26 a.m. | Scottie Scheffler vs. Hideki Matsuyama

9:38 a.m. | Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay vs. Taylor Pendrith

10:02 a.m. | Keegan Bradley vs. Si Woo Kim

10:19 a.m. | Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners

10:31 a.m. | Wyndham Clark vs. Min Woo Lee

10:43 a.m. | Sahith Theegala vs. Ben An

10:55 a.m. | Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott

11:07 a.m. | Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:19 a.m. | Max Homa vs. Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch the Presidents Cup

All times ET

Sunday, Sept. 29

Events: Singles

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Network: NBC, Peacock