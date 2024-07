2024 Paris Olympics complete event schedule

Wednesday, July 24

Men's soccer

Group B: Argentina vs. Morocco: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Spain: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Guinea vs. New Zealand: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Iraq vs. Ukraine: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Japan vs. Paraguay: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: France vs. USA: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Mali vs. Israel : 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's rugby sevens

Pool Play (12 matches): 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Thursday, July 25

Archery

Women's Individual Ranking Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Individual Ranking Round: 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccer

Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Spain vs. Japan: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Germany vs. Australia: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: France vs. Colombia: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: United States vs. Zambia: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Prelims Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Netherlands vs. Argentina: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Spain vs. Brazil: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Germany vs. South Korea: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Hungary vs. France: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Norway vs. Sweden: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's rugby sevens

Pool Play (6 matches, including USA vs. Uruguay): 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, July 27

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Qualifications: Starting 5 a.m. ET on E!, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Mens, Women's, Mixed Singles, Mixed Doubles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mens, Women's, Mixed Singles, Mixed Doubles Group play, continued: Starting 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's basketball

Group A: Australia vs. Spain: 5 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Germany vs. Japan: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Brazil: 11:10 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Greece vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 8 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 54kg Prelims Round of 32: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Prelims Round of 32: 10:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Prelims Round of 32: 11:06 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Prelims Round of 32: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg Prelims Round of 32: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Prelims Round of 32: 2:48 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Prelims Round of 32: 3:36 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Prelims Round of 32: 4:08 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Men's Canoe Single Heats 1st Run: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single Heats 1st Run: 9:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run: 11:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run: 12 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Road

Women's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event): 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event): 10:34 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's diving

Synchronized 3m Springboard Final (Medal Event): 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Eventing Team Dressage: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Individual Dressage: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing

Women's Épée Group of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sabre Group of 64: Starting 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Épée Individual Semifinals: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sabre Individual Semifinals: 1:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Épée Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 2:40 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 3:05 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Épée Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's soccer

Group B: Argentina vs. Iraq: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Spain: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Ukraine vs. Morocco: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: New Zealand vs. United States: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Israel vs. Paraguay: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: France vs. Guinea: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Japan vs. Mali : 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Prelims Round Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia: 3 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Croatia vs. Japan: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Norway vs. Argentina: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Germany vs. Sweden: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Denmark vs. France: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field hockey

Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Germany vs. France: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: India vs. New Zealand: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. United States: 1:45 p.m. ET on CNBC,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France: 2:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg Contests for Bronze Medal: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg Final Medal event: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Contests for Bronze Medal: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -60 kg Final Medal event: 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Heats: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Heats: 4:12 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Heats: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Heats: 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quad. Sculls Heats: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quad. Sculls Heats: 6:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's rugby sevens

Placing: Starting 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET - 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal: 5 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's skateboarding

Street Prelims: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Street Medal Final: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing

Men's Round 1: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Round 1: 5:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 100m Butterfly Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Freestyle Final Medal event: 2:42 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Freestyle Final Medal event: 2:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final Medal event: 3:37 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final Medal event: 3:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Round of 16: 10:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's and Women's singles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's singles and doubles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's singles First Round: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Prelims: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's water polo

Prelims Round Group A: Netherlands vs. Hungary: 8 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Greece vs. United States: 9:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Spain vs. France: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Australia vs. China: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sunday, July 28

Women's archery

Team 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Quarterfinals: 8:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Semifinals: 9:47 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Bronze Medal Match: 10:48 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Gold Medal Match: 11:11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualifications: Starting 3:30 a.m. ET-3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Group play: Starting 3:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play: Starting 4:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play: Starting 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball

Men's Group Phase Group C: South Sudan vs. Winner OQT PUR: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group Phase Group A: Spain vs. China: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group Phase Group C: Serbia vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group Phase Group A: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 57kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 5:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 5:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 6:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Kayak Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single Final Medal event: 11:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Women's Cross-country: 8:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Eventing Team Cross Country: 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Individual Cross Country: 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing

Women's Foil Individual Table of 64: Starting 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Table of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Semifinals: Starting 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Semifinals: Starting 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Gold Medal Bout: 4:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccer

Group C: Brazil vs. Japan: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia: 1 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Spain vs. Nigeria: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. Zambia: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: France vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: United States vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Prelims Round Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Korea vs. Slovenia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Sweden vs. Germany: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group A: Denmark vs. Norway: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: Angola vs. Spain: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Round Group B: France vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field hockey

Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. China: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Germany vs. Spain: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Quarterfinals: 4:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Final Medal event: 11:38 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Final Medal event: 12:09 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Women's Single Sculls Repechages: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Repechages: 3:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Heats: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Heats: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Four Heats: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Four Heats: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rugby sevens

Preliminary Phase (12 matches): 9:30 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Men's and Women's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification: 3:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Men's Final Medal event: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Women's Final Medal event: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's skateboarding

Street Prelims: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Street Final Medal event: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing

Women's Round 2: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Round 2: 3:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final Medal event: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Butterfly Final Medal event: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:51 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals: 3:37 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final Medal event: 3:54 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals: 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's and Women's Singles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Doubles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball

Women's Prelims Pool C: Italy vs. Dominican Republic: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Prelims Pool B: Poland vs. Japan: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Prelims Group B: Australia vs. Spain: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Serbia vs. Japan: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Italy vs. United States: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro: 10:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: France vs. Hungary: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Romania vs. Greece: 3:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Monday, July 29

Men's archery

Team 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Quarterfinals: 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Semifinals: 9:47 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Bronze Medal Match: 10:48 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Gold Medal Match: 11:11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's artistic gymnastics

Team Final Medal event: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play: Starting 4:10 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play: Starting 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play: Starting 8:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Germany vs. Belgium: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Canada vs. France: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: United States vs. Japan: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 60kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 6:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's canoe slalom

Canoe Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Single Final Medal event: 11:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Mountain Bike Medal event: 8:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's diving

Synchronized 10m Platform Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Team Jumping Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64: Starting 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Table of 64: Starting 3:55 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Semifinals: 1:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 2:50 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 3:15 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:45 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: 4:10 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Prelims Group A: Japan vs. Germany: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Sweden vs. Spain: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: France vs. Norway: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey

Men's Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Japan vs. China: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: India vs. Argentina: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Spain vs. United States: 7:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: France vs. Belgium: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Final Medal event: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Final Medal event: 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F: 3:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Repechages: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Repechages: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechages: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quad. Sculls Repechages: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quad. Sculls Repechages: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Eight Heats: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Eight Heats: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's rugby sevens

Prelims: 8 a.m. ET - 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarter-final: 3 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Women's Skiff: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Women's Final Medal event: 3:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Men's Final Medal event: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing

Men's Round 3: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Round 3: 4:48 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final Medal event: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Freestyle Final Medal event: 2:43 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke Final Medal event: 3:22 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final Medal event: 3:32 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle Final Medal event: 3:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's and Women's Singles Second Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's, Women's Second Round and Mixed Doubles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Doubles Second Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Singles Second Round, continued: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Prelims Pool C: Turkey vs. Netherlands: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool B: Brazil vs. Kenya: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool A: United States vs. China: 11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool A: France vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's water polo

Prelims Group B: France vs. Italy: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: United States vs. Spain: 9:35 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: China vs. Netherlands: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Hungary vs. Canada: 2:05 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tuesday, July 30

Archery

Men's Individual Elimination Rounds: Starting 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Elimination Rounds: Starting 6:26 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's artistic gymnastics

Team Final: 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Singles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Group play stage: Starting 3:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play: Starting 4:10 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play: Starting 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's basketball

Group A: Spain vs. Greece: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Canada vs. Australia: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Japan vs. France: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Brazil vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. Germany: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Australia vs. Canada: Noon ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Lithuania vs. Latvia: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Netherlands vs. China: 1:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Azerbaijan vs. Spain: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: France vs. China: 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: France vs. Poland: 4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: United States vs. Serbia: 4:35 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Prelims: Starting 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 51kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 57kg Prelims Round of 32: Starting 7:08 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Canoe Single Heats First Run: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single Heats First Run: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single Heats Second Run: 11:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single Heats Second Run: 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Women's Park Qualification: 7:25 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Park Qualification: 9:12 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's fencing

Épée Team Table of 8: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Classifications 5-8: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Semifinals: 9:50 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Placement 7-8: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Placement 5-6: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's soccer

Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan: 9 a.m. ET on Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Spain vs. Egypt: 9 a.m. ET on Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina: 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq: 11a.m. ET on Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: United States vs. Guinea: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network,, Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: New Zealand vs. France: 1 p.m. ET on Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali: 3 p.m. ET on Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group D: Israel vs. Japan: 3 p.m. ET on Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Norway vs. Korea: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Hungary vs. Angola: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Brazil: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's field hockey

Pool A: Spain vs. France: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Ireland vs. India: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Men -81kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -81kg Elimination Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Elimination Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -81kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -81kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -81kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -81kg Final: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -63kg Final: 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinals: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B: 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Four Repechages: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Four Repechages: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's rugby sevens

Placing 5-8: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinals: 9:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 11-12: 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-10: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 7-8: Noon ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 5-6: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on E!, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 1:45 p.m. ET on E!, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Women's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skiff: On Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff: On Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal: 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Trap Men's Final: 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing

Men's Quarterfinals: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinals: 5:24 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinals: 5:48 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinals: 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 8:12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 8:53 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 9:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Match: 10:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 1500m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network,, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:41 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:41 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Backstroke Final: 2:57 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Freestyle Final: 3:03 p.m. p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals: 3:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:46 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final: 3:59 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32: 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's Singles Second Round/Women's Singles Third Round/Men's Doubles Third Round/Women's Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles Rounds 1-3: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Second Round/Women's Singles Third Round: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Triathlon

Men's Individual: 10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Men's Prelims: Starting 3 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Group B:Australia vs. Serbia: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims:Croatia vs. Italy: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Group B:Japan vs. France: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Group A:United States vs. Romania: 10:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Group A:Montenegro vs. Greece: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Group B:Spain vs. Hungary: 3:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wednesday, July 31

Archery

Men's Individual Elimination Rounds: Starting 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Elimination Rounds: Starting 6:26 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's All-Around Final: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Singles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play: Starting 3:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: 2:20 p.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball

Women's Group A: Puerto Rico vs. Spain: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group A: China vs. Serbia: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: Winner OQT PUR vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: United States vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3

Women's Pool Round: Australia vs. Germany: 11:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Canada vs. China: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Latvia vs. Netherlands: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Serbia vs. China: 1:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Spain vs. France: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. Azerbaijan: 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Lithuania vs. France: 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: United States vs. Poland: 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Prelims (10 Matches): 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 57kg Prelims Round of 16: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg Prelims Round of 16: 5:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kg Prelims Round of 16: 6:04 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Quarterfinals: Starting 7:08 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Canoe Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single Final (Medal event): 11:25 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Women's Park Final (Medal event): 7:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Park Final (Medal event): 8:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Final (Medal event): 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 2: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's fencing

Sabre Team Table of 8: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Classifications 5-8: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Semifinal: 9:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Placement 7-8: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Placement 5-6: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccer

Group C: Japan vs. Nigeria: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Brazil vs. Spain: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Zambia vs. Germany: 1 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. United States: 1 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: New Zealand vs. France: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Colombia vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Group B: Norway vs. Hungary: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Croatia vs. Germany: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Spain vs. Japan: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Egypt: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Denmark vs. Argentina: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey

Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. Spain: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: South Africa vs. Great Britain: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: France vs. Germany: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Australia vs. United States: 7:15 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. Japan: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Spain vs. South Africa: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. China: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -70 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -70 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -70 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -70 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -70 kg Final(Medal event): 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -90 kg Final (Medal event): 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

LWT Men's Double Sculls Final C: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Final C: 3:42 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D: 3:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D 1: 4:14 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Semifinals A/B: 4:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Semifinals A/B: 4:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B: 5:14 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Semis A/B: 5:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quad. Sculls Final B: 6:02 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quad. Sculls Final B: 6:14 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quad. Sculls Final A(Medal event): 6:26 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quad. Sculls Final A(Medal event): 6:38 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Women's Skiff Race/Men's Skiff: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men's Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Trap Women's Final: 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Backstroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Butterfly Heats: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Freestyle Final(Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Butterfly Final(Medal event): 2:36 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:42 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 1500m Freestyle Final(Medal event): 3:04 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals: 3:34 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:46 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Breaststroke Final(Medal event): 4:08 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Freestyle Final(Medal event): 4:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16: 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's Singles Third Round/Women's Singles Quarterfinals: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Semis/Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles Quarters: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Triathlon:

Women's Individual (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball

Men's Pool B: Poland vs. Brazil: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool C: Japan vs. Argentina: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: United States vs. Serbia: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Poland vs. Kenya: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Women's Group A: Netherlands vs. Australia: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group A: Canada vs. China: 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group B: Italy vs. USA: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketballSpain vs. Greece: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Thursday, August 1

Archery

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 3:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 4:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 9:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 10:22 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 10:54 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's All-Around Final (Medal event): 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Men's 20km Race Walk (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 20km Race Walk(Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Round of 16: 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Round of 16: 9:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Round of 16: 12:30 p.m. ET -1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: 1:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Basketball

Group C: Japan vs. Germany: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. Canada: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Nigeria: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Belgium vs. United States: 3 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3

Women's Pool Round: China vs. Australia: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Germany vs. Canada: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Netherlands vs. Serbia: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: China vs. Latvia: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Azerbaijan vs. France: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. Australia: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Poland vs. Lithuania: 7 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: France vs. Netherlands: 8:05 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: China vs. Spain: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Germany vs. Azerbaijan: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Lithuania vs. United States: 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: China vs. Poland: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. Spain: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Canada vs. France: 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Serbia vs. France: 4:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Latvia vs. United States: 5:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Prelims: 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 50kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5:48 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg Quarterfinals: Starting 6:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Quarterfinals: Starting 6:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Quarterfinals: Starting 7:08 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Men's Kayak Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single Final (Medal event): 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling BMX Racing

Men's Quarterfinals: Starting 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinals: Starting 2:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Last Chance Race: 4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Last Chance Race: 4:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Jumping Team Qualifier: 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's fencing

Foil Team Table of 8: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Classifications 5-8: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Semifinals: 8:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Placement 7-8: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Placement 5-6: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:10 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf

Men's Round 1: 3 p.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Korea vs. Sweden: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Spain vs. Hungary: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Angola vs. France: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Germany vs. Denmark: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Slovenia vs. Norway: 3 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey

Men's Pool B: India vs. Belgium: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: New Zealand vs. Australia: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: France vs. Great Britain: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. Ireland: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: United States vs. Great Britain: 11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Spain vs. South Africa: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Japan vs. France: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -100 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -100 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -100 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -100 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -100 kg Final (Medal event): 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -78 kg Final(Medal event): 12:09 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B: 3:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Eight Repechages: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Eight Repechages: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Final B: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Final B: 4:42 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Four Final B: 4:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Four Final B: 5:06 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Final A: 5:18 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Final A: 5:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Four Final A: 5:50 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Four Final A: 6:10 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Men's Skiff Medal Race: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skiff Medal Race: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

50mRifle 3 Positions Men's Final (Medal event): 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women's Qualification: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 200m Backstroke -Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Butterfly Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Backstroke Final (Medal event): 2:37 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:44 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final (Medal event): 3:03 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals: 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals: 3:34 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal event): 3:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Quarterfinals: Starting 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Quarterfinals: Starting 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's Singles Quarters/Women's Singles Semis: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles Semis: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Quarters/Women's Singles Semis, continued: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Pool C: Türkiye vs. Dominican Republic: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Brazil vs. Japan: 7 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool C: Italy vs. Netherlands: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: France vs. China: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Group A: Greece vs. United States: 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Serbia vs. Spain: 6:05 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Australia: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Italy vs. Montenegro: 10:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Romania vs. Croatia: 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Hungary vs. Japan: 3:05 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Friday, August 2

Archery

Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Quarterfinals: 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Semifinals: 9:31 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: 10:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match: 10:43 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Men's Decathlon 100m: 4:05 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Gp A: 4:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's High Jump Qualification: 4:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Preliminary Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Long Jump: 4:55 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Round 1: 5:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Gp B: 5:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Round 1: 5:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Shot Put: 6:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon High Jump: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 5000m Round 1: 12:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Triple Jump Qualification: 12:15 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Discus Throw Qualification-Gp A: 12:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1: 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Round 1: 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Shot Put Qualification: 2:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Discus Throw Qualification-Gp B: 2:20 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon 400m: 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 10,000m Final (Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Doubles Semifinals: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Semifinals: Starting 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 10:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Basketball

Group B: Japan vs. Winner OQT LAT: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Australia vs. Winner OQT GRE: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Canada vs. Winner OQT ESP: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3

Women's Pool Round: Germany vs. China: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Australia vs. Azerbaijan: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Lithuania vs. China: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Poland vs. Netherlands: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Australia vs. Spain: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: France vs. United States: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Netherlands vs. Lithuania: 7:35 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Latvia vs. France: 8:05 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Azerbaijan vs. China: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Canada vs. United States: 12 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. France: 12:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, , Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Serbia vs. Latvia: 1:05 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Spain vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Germany vs. France: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: Poland vs. Serbia: 4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool Round: China vs. United States: 4:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Prelims: 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 57kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 51kg Quarterfinals: Starting 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Quarterfinals: Starting11:06 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +92kg Quarterfinals: Starting11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Kayak Cross Time Trial: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Time Trial: 10:40 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling BMX Racing

Men's Semifinals: Starting 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinals: Starting2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final (Medal event): 3:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final(Medal event): 3:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final (Medal event): 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Jumping Team Final (Medal event): 8 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's fencing

Épée Team Table of 8: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Classifications 5-8: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Semifinals: 9:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Placement 7-8: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Placement 5-6: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Épée Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's soccer

Quarterfinal: Parc des Princes: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: Lyon Stadium: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: Marseille Stadium: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: Bordeaux Stadium: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf

Men's Round 2: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Argentina vs. France: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Germany vs. Spain: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Japan vs. Slovenia: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Norway vs. Egypt: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey

Women's Pool A: China vs. Germany: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. Spain: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. Netherlands: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. India: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: New Zealand vs. Ireland: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. Argentina: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: France vs. South Africa: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Germany: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +78 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +78 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +78 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +78 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +78 kg Final (Medal event): 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +100 kg Final (Medal event): 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Final F: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final F: 3:42 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final E: 3:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final E: 4:06 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final D: 4:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final D: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Final B: 4:42 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Final B: 4:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Final B: 5:06 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Final B: 5:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Final A (Medal event): 5:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Final A: 5:42 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Final A (Medal event): 6:02 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Final A(Medal event): 6:22 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Mixed Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing Quarterfinal: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing Quarterfinal: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing Semifinal: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing Semifinal: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing Final: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing Final: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

25m Pistol Women's Qual. Precision: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final (Medal event): 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 50m Freestyle Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Backstroke Final (Medal event): 2:39 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Individual Medley Final (Medal event): 2:49 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals: 3:09 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Ind. Medley Semifinals: 3:34 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Semifinal: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Semifinal: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's Singles Semifinal: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Semifinal: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Trampoline

Women's Qualification: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final: 7:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Qualification: 12 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final: 1:45 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Pool C: Argentina vs. Germany: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Brazil vs. Egypt: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: France vs. Slovenia: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool C: Japan vs. United States: 3 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's water polo

Group A: Australia vs. Canada: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Greece vs. Italy: 9:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: United States vs. France: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: China vs. Hungary: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, August 3

Women's archery

Individual 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Quarterfinals: 7 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Semifinals: 7:52 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Bronze Medal Match: 8:33 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Gold Medal Match: 8:46 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Floor Exercise Final (Medal event): 9:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Vault Final (Medal event): 10:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pommel Horse Final(Medal event): 11:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pole Vault Qualification: 4:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Preliminary Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A: 4:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Repechage Round: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Round 1: 5:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group A: 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Repechage Round: 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Shot Put Final (Medal event): 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Semi-Final: 1:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B: 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Triple Jump Final: 2:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final (Medal event): 2:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Final(Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon 1500m: 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's badminton

Singles Quarterfinals: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Doubles Gold Medal Match: 10:10 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball

Women's Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group A: Serbia vs. Spain: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: Puerto Rico vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball 3x3

Pool Round: Canada vs. Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool Round: Spain vs. Germany: 12 p.m. on ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: France vs. Australia: 12:35 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: China vs. United States: 1:05 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Play-in Games: Starting 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Prelims: 3:30 a.m. ET - 11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's or Women's LL round match: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 57kg Quarterfinals: Starting 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg Quarterfinals: Starting 10:02 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg Quarterfinals: Starting 10:34 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg Quarterfinals: Starting 11:06 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Semifinal (Medal event): 11:38 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Semifinal (Medal event): 4:08 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Kayak Cross Round 1: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Round 1: 10:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Repechage: 12:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Repechage: 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race (Medal event): 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special (Medal event): 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's fencing

Sabre Team Table of 8: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Classifications 5-8: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Semifinals: 9:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Placements: 10:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sabre Team Gold Medal Match: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccer

Quarterfinal: Parc des Princes: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: Lyon Stadium: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: Marseille Stadium: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: La Beaujoire Stadium: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf

Men's Round 3: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Spain vs. France: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Brazil vs. Angola: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Norway vs. Germany: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Denmark vs. Korea: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's field ockey

Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Australia vs. Spain: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: United States vs. South Africa: 7:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: China vs. France: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Mixed Team Preliminary Rounds: 2 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16: 2 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Quarterfinals: 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Repechage: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Semifinals: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B: 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Final (Medal event): 11:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Women's Single Sculls Final C: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final C: 3:42 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final B: 3:54 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final B: 4:06 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final A (Medal event): 4:18 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final A(Medal event): 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Eight Final A(Medal event): 4:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Eight Final A(Medal event): 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Men's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihulls: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

25m Pistol Women's Final (Medal event): 3:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Men's Final (Medal event): 9:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Butterfly Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:39 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final (Medal event): 2:59 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Freestyle Final (Medal event): 3:09 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final(Medal event): 3:33 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's table tennis

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball

Women's Prelims Pool C: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Prelims Pool B: Japan vs. Kenya: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Pool B: Poland vs. Italy: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Prelims Pool A: Canada vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Group B: Spain vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Croatia vs. Greece: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. Hungary: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Montenegro vs. United States: 10:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Serbia vs. France: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Italy vs. Romania: 3:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sunday, August 4

Men's Archery

Individual 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Quarterfinals: 7:00 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Semifinals: 7:52 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Bronze Medal Match: 8:33 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual Gold Medal Match: 8:46 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic gymnastics

Men's Rings Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Uneven Bars Final (Medal event): 9:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Vault Final (Medal event): 10:25 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp A: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Round 1: 4:55 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Long Jump Qualification: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp B: 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1: 5:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1: 6:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Round 1: 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's High Jump Final (Medal event): 1:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Semi-Final(Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Hammer Throw Final(Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Semi-Final: 2:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Semi-Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Final(Medal event): 3:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Singles Semifinals: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Semifinals: Starting 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: 10:10 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Group C: Japan vs. Belgium: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Germany vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. France: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's basketball 3x3

Pool Round: France vs. China: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool Round: Latvia vs. Poland: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool Round: Serbia vs. Lithuania: 12:35 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool Round: United States vs. Netherlands: 1:05 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Play-in Games: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Play-in Games: 4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach volleyball

Men's or Women's Round of 16 Match: 3:30 a.m. on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 57kg Quarterfinals: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Starting 5:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg Semifinals: Starting 6:04 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 51kg Semifinals: Starting 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Semifinals: Starting 6:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Semifinals: Starting 6:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Semifinals: Starting 7:08 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Men's Kayak Cross Heats: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Heats: 10:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race (Medal event): 8 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle (Medal event): 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's fencing

Foil Team Table of 8: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Classifications 5-8: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Semifinals: 8:50 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Placements: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:10 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Foil Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf

Men's Round 4 (Medal event): 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Group A: Sweden vs. Japan: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina: 5 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Hungary vs. France: 10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Denmark vs. Norway: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Spain vs. Croatia: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Hockey

Men's Quarterfinal: Starting 4 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Mixed Multihull: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com..

Mixed Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 1: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2: 3:30a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Women's Final (Medal event): 9:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle Final (Medal event): 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final(Medal event): 12:36 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final(Medal event): 1:12 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final(Medal event): 3:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's table tennis

Singles Bronze Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Singles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Pool C: Italy vs. Türkiye: 3 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: France vs. United States: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool A: China vs. Serbia: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Group A: Hungary vs. Australia: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Italy vs. Spain: 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Greece: 2:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Monday, August 5

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Parallel Bars Final (Medal event): 5:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Balance Beam Final (Medal event): 6:36 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Horizontal Bar Final(Medal event): 7:31 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Floor Exercise Final (Medal event): 8:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Swimming

Team Technical Routine: 2:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Gp A: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pole Vault Qualification: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Repechage Round: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Gp B: 5:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Round 1: 5:55 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Repechage Round: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal event): 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: 1:04 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Round 1: 1:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Discus Throw Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Semi-Final: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 5000m Final(Medal event): 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Final(Medal event): 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 3:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: 9:40 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3

Women's Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 1 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Bronze Medal Game: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Bronze Medal Game: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Game: 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Game: 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach volleyball

Men's or Women's Round of 16 Match (8 Matches): 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom

Women's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal: 9:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Semifinal: 10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Semifinal: 10:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Small Final (Medal event): 10:43 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Small Final(Medal event): 10:48 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Final(Medal event): 10:55 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Final(Medal event): 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Team Sprint, Qualifying: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Qualifying: 11:27 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, First Round: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Qualifying: 1:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Final for place 7-8: 1:46 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Final for place 5-6: 1:49 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Finals (For Bronze): 1:53 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Finals (For Gold): 1:58 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's diving

10m Platform Prelims: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Platform Semifinal: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Qualifier: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's soccer

Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's field hockey

Quarterfinals: 4 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Men's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing

Men's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Boulder: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Qualification - Seeding: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Qualification Elimination: 7:40 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Team Round of 16: 4 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Triathlon

Mixed Relay (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Quarterfinals: 3 a.m. ET - 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccerolo

Group B: Hungary vs. Serbia: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Australia vs. Japan: 7:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Greece vs. Italy: 9:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Croatia vs. United States: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: France vs. Spain: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group A: Romania vs. Montenegro: 3:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MGR 60kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 60kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 60kg Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg Semifinal: 3:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg Semifinal: 3:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tuesday, August 6

Artistic Swimming

Team Free Routine: 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Women's 1500m Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Gp A: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Long Jump Qualification: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Repechage Round: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Gp B: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Repechage Round: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Semifinal: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Hammer Throw Final(Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinal: 2:07 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Long Jump Final(Medal event): 2:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Final:(Medal event): 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final(Medal event): 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Final(Medal event): 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Basketball

Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Quarterfinal: 11 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 71kg Semifinals: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg Semifinals: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg Semifinals: 4:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg Final (Medal event): 5:06 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint

Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Heats: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Heats: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heats: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Quarterfinals: 7:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals: 7:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals: 7:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Team Pursuit, Qualifying: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, First Round: 12:59 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, First Round: 1:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals for places 7-8: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals for places 5-6: 1:58 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals - For Bronze: 2:02 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals - For Gold: 2:07 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 10m Platform Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Final (Medal event): 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Soccer

Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's skateboarding

Quarterfinal: 3 a.m. ET - 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Field Hockey

Semifinal: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Semifinal: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Sailing

Women's Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skateboarding

Park Prelims: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Park Final (Medal event): 11:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing

Women's Boulder & Lead, Semi Boulder: 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Qualification - Seeding: 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Qualification - Elimination: 7:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Team Round of 16: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Quarterfinals: 3 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinals: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinals: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Water Polo

Quarterfinal: 8 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MGR 60kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg 1/4 Finals: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 60kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 60kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:04 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 130kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 68kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wednesday, August 7

Artistic Swimming

Team Acrobatic Routine (Medal event): 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed: 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's High Jump Qualification: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1: 4:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp A: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 5000m Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp B: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Round 1: 5:55 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 1500m Repechage Round: 6:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pole Vault Final (Medal event): 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Final: 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Triple Jump Qualification: 1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Semi-Final: 2:02 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Final: 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Semi-Final: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Final (Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final(Medal event): 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Quarterfinal: 11 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 57kg Semifinals: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +92kg Semifinals: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Final: 4:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg Final: 4:51 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint

Women's Kayak Single 500m Heats: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Heats: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heats: 5:40 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinals: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinals: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint, Qualifying: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, First Round: 7:26 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Pursuit, First Round: 7:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/32 Finals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Repechages: 9:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/16 Finals: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8: 12:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6: 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Finals (For Bronze): 12:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Finals (For Gold): 12:33 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages: 12:42 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Pursuit, Finals (For Gold): 12:57 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/8 Finals: 1:38 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages: 2:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary: 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's golf

Round 1: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Quarterfinals: 3:30 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's field hockey

Semifinal: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Mixed Multihull Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's skateboarding

Park Prelims: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Park Final: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing

Men's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal - Lead: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Quarterfinals: 6:28 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Semifinals: 6:46 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Final: 6:55 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Semifinal: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo

Women -49kg Round of 16: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Semifinals: 10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinals: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Quarterfinal: 8 a.m. ET - 2:35 p.m. ET on E!, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting

Men's 61kg (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 49kg (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MGR 77kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg 1/8 Finals: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg 1/4 Finals: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Semifinal: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:33 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Final (Medal event): 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Thursday, August 8

Track & Field

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Shot Put Qualification: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 800m Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 1500m Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Long Jump Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal event): 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon 200m (Medal event): 2:55p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:25p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:45p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's basketball

Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 3:00 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Semifinals (4 Matches): 11 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 57kg Semifinals: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kg Semifinals: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 51kg Final (Medal event): 4:34 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg Final (Medal event): 4:51 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint

Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Final B: 7:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Final A (Medal event): 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final A(Medal event): 7:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Final A (Medal event): 7:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Men's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Race 1: 12:01 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Semifinals: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 12:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Race 2: 12:47 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 1:01 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Final for Gold: 1:11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Decider: 1:18 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 1:27 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 2:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3m Springboard Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's soccer

Bronze Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's golf

Round 2: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Semifinal: 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 4:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's field hockey

Bronze Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's marathon swimming

10km (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Modern Pentathlon

Men's Fencing Ranking Round: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Fencing Ranking Round: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All-Around Qual (Part 1): 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual All-Around Qual (Part 2): 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Men's Kite Semifinals: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Semifinals: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 1 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 2(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 3(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 4(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 5(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 6(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 1(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 2(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 3(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 4(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 5(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 6(Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing

Women's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Quarterfinals: 6:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Semifinals: 6:46 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Final (Medal event): 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's Team Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Semifinal: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Semifinal: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo

Men -68kg Round of 16: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Semifinal: 10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's water polo

Classification 5th-8th: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 8:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Classification 5th-8th: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting

Women's 59kg (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 73kg(Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MGR 67kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Friday, August 9

Artistic Swimming

Duet Technical Routine: 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1: 4:40 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1: 5:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw Group A: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Semi-Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final: 6:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw Group B: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Shot Put Final (Medal event): 1:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final(Medal event): 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Final(Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Triple Jump Final(Medal event): 2:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Heptathlon 800m: 2:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 10,000m Final (Medal event): 2:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Hurdles Final(Medal event): 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Semifinal: 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's beach volleyball

Bronze Medal Match: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Men's 71kg Final (Medal event): 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg Final(Medal event): 3:47 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Final(Medal event): 4:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg Final(Medal event): 4:51 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Breaking

Round Robin: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinals: Starting 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinals: Starting 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze Medal Battle: 3:14 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Battle: 3:23 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint

Women's Canoe Double 500m Semifinals: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinals: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Semifinals: 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinals: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Final B: 6:40 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Final A: 6:50 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Final B: 7 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Final A: 7:10 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Final B: 7:20 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Final A: 7:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Final B: 7:40 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Final A: 7:50 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Sprint, Qualifying: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Semifinals Race 1: 8:41 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, 1/32 Finals: 8:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Semifinals Race 2: 9:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages: 9:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Semifinals Decider: 9:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Finals Race 1: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Madison, Final: 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Finals Race 2: 1:02 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, 1/16 Finals: 1:10 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Finals Decider: 1:38 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages: 1:58 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 3m Springboard Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Soccer

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's golf

Round 3: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's field Hockey

Semifinal: 10:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Field hockey

Bronze Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Marathon Swimming

10km (Medal event): 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's modernpentathlon

SF A Riding Show Jumping: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF A Fencing Bonus Round: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF A Swimming 200m Freestyle: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF A Laser Run: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF B Riding Show Jumping: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF B Fencing Bonus Round: 11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF B Swimming 200m Freestyle: 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

SF B Laser Run: 12:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Group All-Around Qual.: Starting 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual All-Around Final (Medal event): 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's sport climbing

Boulder & Lead, Final - Boulder: 4:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boulder & Lead, Final - Lead (Medal event): 6:28 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's table tennis

Team Bronze Medal Team Match: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Gold Medal Team Match: 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo

Women -67kg Round of 16: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -67kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -80kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's volleyball

Bronze Medal Match: 10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Classification 5th-8th: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 8:35 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Classification 5th-8th: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinal: 1:35 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting

Men's 89kg (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 71kg(Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MFS 57kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 74kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 74kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 74kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, August 10

Artistic Swimming

Duet Free Routine (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Track & Field

Men's Marathon: 2 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's High Jump Final: 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Final: 1:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Javelin Throw Final: 1:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Hurdles Final: 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 5000m Final: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 1500m Final: 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 3:12 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 3:22 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's basketball

Bronze Medal Match: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 57kg Final: 3:30 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 57kg Final: 3:47 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kFinal: 4:34 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +92kg - Final: 4:51 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Breaking

Round Robin: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarterfinals: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Semifinals: 2:45 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze Medal Battle: 3:14 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Battle: 3:23 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint

Women's Kayak Single 500m Semifinals: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Semifinals: 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single 200m Semifinals: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single 500m Finals: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Finals: 7:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single 200m Finals: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Sprint, 1/8 Finals: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, First Round: 11:19 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages: 11:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Madison, Final: 11:59 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Quarterfinals Race 1: 1:07 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Repechages: 1:21 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Quarterfinals Race 2: 1:49 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Quarterfinals Decider: 2:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Diving

10m Platform Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Platform Final: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's soccer

Gold Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's golf

Round 4: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's handball

Bronze Medal Match: 4 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Modern Pentathlon

Women's SF A Riding Show Jumping: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF A Fencing Bonus Round: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF A Swimming 200m Freestyle: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF A Laser Run: 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF B Riding Show Jumping: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF B Fencing Bonus Round: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF B Swimming 200m Freestyle: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's SF B Laser Run: 9:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final Riding Show Jumping: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final Fencing Bonus Round: 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 12:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Final Laser Run: 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Group All-Around Final: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's sport climbing

Boulder & Lead, Final - Boulder: 4:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boulder & Lead, Final - Lead: 6:28 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's table tennis

Team Bronze Medal Team Match: 4 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Gold Medal Team Match: 9 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo

Men +80kg Round of 16: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball

Men's Gold Medal Match: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo

Women's Classification 7th-8th: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 4:35 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Classification 5th-6th: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Match: 9:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Classification 7th-8th: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting:

Men's 102kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 81kg: 10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +102kg: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MFS 74kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 74kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 74kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 125kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 62kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sunday, August 11

Women's Track & Field

Marathon (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Bronze Medal Game: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Game: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 1: 5:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 5:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 2: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 5:57 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Decider: 6:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Semifinals: 6:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals Race 1: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 6:53 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals Race 2: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 7:23 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for Gold: 7:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Decider: 7:44 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 7:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Bronze Medal Match: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Gold Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's modern pentathlon

Final Riding Show Jumping: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Fencing Bonus Round: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Laser Run: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Gold Medal Match: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Classification 5th-6th: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Bronze Medal Match: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's old Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's weightlifting

+81kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

MFS 65kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Final: 6:25 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 6:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Final: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Bronze Medal Match: 7:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Final: 7:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.