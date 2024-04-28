National

2024 NFL Draft grades: Philadelphia Eagles bolster secondary as Howie Roseman slays another draft

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Toledo Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell poses with an Eagles jersey after he was taken 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Overall Philadelphia Eagles grade: A-

The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third-round selection from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman.

Favorite pick: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (40th overall)

DeJean should have been a first-round pick, full stop. He is a stud who can play every position in the secondary. With Quinyon Mitchell also being selected, DeJean might have to play safety or slot early in his career, but he’s well-equipped for that role too. He also has great ability in the return game. He's a special player all-around.

Least favorite pick: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (127th overall)

Weird pick. Shipley doesn’t profile as a dynamic NFL back, but he was a solid player in college. If this is the worst this class has to offer, not so bad. At least the Eagles picked up a future fifth-round selection in the process of getting Shipley.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo Round 2, Pick 40: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Round 3, Pick 94: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Round 4, Pick 127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson Round 5, Pick 152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M Round 5, Pick 155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson Round 5, Pick 172: Trevon Keegan, OL, Michigan Round 6, Pick 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Round 6, Pick 190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State

