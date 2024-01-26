2024 NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James' record-setting 20th appearance headlines selections

LeBron James' record-setting 20th selection headlined Thursday's announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters. He entered this season tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 19 appearances in the exhibition.

This year's game will revert to the traditional East vs. West matchup. James, acting as captain, will be joined in the Western Conference's starting lineup by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will start for the East.

James has not missed an All-Star appearance since his rookie season. He has won three All-Star Game MVPs and served as a captain for the past six years, when the league hosted a draft of the 24 participants. Last season marked James' first loss in the exhibition since 2017, also when last the East faced the West.

More on the starters ...

Eastern Conference

F: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Statistics: 36.1 PTS (54/36/89), 11.6 REB, 5.9 AST (3.6 TO), 3.1 STL/BLK

Selection: Seventh

The reigning regular-season MVP is leading the NBA in scoring for a third straight season, top five in rebounding and doling out career-high assists. He is on pace to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players ever to average 36 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid also leads the league in PER, Win Shares Per 48 Minutes and Usage Rate. His PER (35.55) is currently No. 1 all-time by a significant margin.

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Statistics: 27.0 PTS (47/36/81), 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST (2.5 TO), 1.5 STL/BLK

Selection: Fifth

The 25-year-old is the leading scorer and rebounder for the NBA's most dominant team. Enough said.

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Statistics: 31.2 PTS (60/23/67), 11.5 REB, 6.1 AST (3.6 TO), 2.5 STL/BLK

Selection: Eighth

The two-time league MVP ranks third in the league in scoring on career-high efficiency (64.5 true-shooting percentage). He is the only player in the NBA to register top-20 totals in all five major statistical categories.

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Statistics: 23.6 PTS (50/40/86), 12.6 AST (2.5 TO), 4.1 REB, 1.7 STL/BLK

Selection: Second

The 23-year-old leads the NBA in assists per game while logging career scoring and rebounding highs. He's ranked top 10 in Player Efficiency Rating, Win Shares, Box Plus/Minus and Value Over Replacement Player.

G: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Statistics: 25.3 PTS (43/35/92), 6.9 AST (2.4 TO), 4.4 REB, 1.3 STL/BLK

Selection: Eighth

In his first season on the Bucks, the 33-year-old has seen a slight dip in production, but he is as efficient as ever for the Eastern Conference's second-rated offense (120.6 points per 100 possessions) and No. 2 seed.

Western Conference

F: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Statistics: 26.2 PTS (59/36/83), 12.0 REB, 9.1 AST (2.8 TO), 2.0 STL/BLK

Selection: Sixth

The league's reigning Finals MVP is the only player listed among the top 15 in points, rebounds and assists per game, ranking, 13th, fourth and fourth, respectively. The 28-year-old Serbian also leads the NBA in Win Shares, Value Over Replacement Player, Box Plus/Minus, Daily Plus/Minus and Wins Above Replacement.

F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Statistics: 24.8 PTS (52/39/74), 7.4 AST (3.4 TO), 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL/BLK

Selection: 20th

James is 39 years old, averaging a 25-7-7 on better than 60% true shooting. He might be immortal.

F: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Statistics: 29.6 PTS (53/46/88), 6.3 REB, 5.6 AST (3.2 TO), 2.1 STL/BLK

Selection: 14th

Durant is top-five in the NBA in scoring and shooting 46.4% from 3 (third in the league). Absurd.

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Statistics: 31.1 PTS (55/32/89), 6.4 AST (2.0 TO), 5.6 REB, 3.1 STL/BLK

Selection: Second

The top guard in contention for MVP leads the NBA in steals per game and ranks top 10 in the West for scoring and assists per game. He is also the NBA's leader in Win Probability Added, per Inpredictable.

G: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Statistics: 33.6 PTS (48/37/77), 9.3 AST (3.9 TO), 8.5 REB, 2.0 STL/BLK

Selection: Fifth

The 24-year-old leads the Western Conference in points and assists per game. Pretty good.