2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results

The race for the 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential nominations is underway.

On the GOP side, former president Donald Trump scored an easy win Jan. 15 in the Iowa caucuses. His top rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, finished a distant second and third, respectively.

President Biden has a dominant lead in his pursuit of a second nomination, according to polling, though he will still need to bat down challenges from Democratic primary foes like Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota to reach the general election.

There are many contests ahead before the nominations at the party conventions this summer. The next one: Democrats and Republicans have Jan. 23 primary elections in New Hampshire.

Presidential primaries are about more than just who wins each state. Convention delegates ultimately determine who receives their party's nomination. Delegates are awarded based on a combination of state election results and individual rules of state political parties.

See below for the primary election schedule, results in each state, and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.