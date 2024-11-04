2024 election photos: Key moments from the last 100 days of the Harris and Trump campaigns

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are sprinting to the finish line of their 2024 presidential campaigns, each holding rallies in battleground states on the eve of Election Day. It's been just over 100 days since President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris and a lot has happened since then. Here are photos of some of the key moments from the last 100 days.
0
Listen
news
weather
traffic
2
Traffic
I-75 and Cumberland RED ALERT: ALL LANES closed on I-75/NB at Cumberland (exit 258) due to police activity.
Downtown Connector at MLK Jr. DrTRAVEL ADVISORY Downtown: All lanes open on I-75/85/sb at MLK Jr. Dr. (exit 248) after a crash has cleared. Delays remain.