2023 WNBA All-Star game: How to watch WNBA games this week

The WNBA's 27th season is in full swing, and between a fast-growing fanbase and Brittney Griner's highly publicized return to the court, there are likely to be some new fans of women's basketball tuning in this year. So whether you're brand-new to streaming the sport or you're a seasoned WNBA fan who simply can't keep up with the ever-changing list of channels you might need to watch every basketball game, we've got you covered.

The 2023 WNBA season will see a whopping 205 live games air on national TV or streaming. The catch? Those 205 games will be split across 12 channels and streaming platforms, with a mix of predictable sports channels like ESPN and NBA TV, and some less-obvious options like Ion (perhaps known best for classic crime show reruns), Twitter and … the metaverse?

To make sure watching WNBA live streams this season is a slam dunk for you, we've broken down every way you can watch WNBA games, including this week's WNBA schedule and this weekend's 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

How to watch WNBA games live:

WNBA weekend schedule (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, July 11

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: 10 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Wednesday, July 12

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: 12 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: 1 p.m. (Twitter)

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: 10 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Saturday, July 15

WNBA All-Star game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

You can check out the full WNBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here.

What channel do I need to stream WNBA games live this season?

This year, WNBA games are split across a wide range of channels and streaming options. The 205 live games scheduled for this WNBA season will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, ION, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Some games will also be livestreamed on Twitter and on Meta Quest VR headsets in Meta Horizon Worlds and in the XTADIUM app. For those keeping count, that’s a whopping 12 ways to watch the WNBA in 2023. Overwhelmed? Don’t worry, here’s how you can watch every channel on that lengthy list ahead of the 2023 WNBA season tip off this Friday.

How to watch WNBA live or stream WNBA games in 2023:

How to watch WNBA livestreams

You can watch some WNBA games this year on Twitter, no streaming subscription or pricey sports package required.

If you're an active member of the Metaverse (or the owner of a Meta Quest headset) you can also watch 20 WNBA games through a VR headset in 2023. So if you plan on attending a VR basketball game, let us know how WNBA games in the Metaverse compare to sitting courtside.

How to watch WNBA League Pass