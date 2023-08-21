2023 NFL preseason: How to watch the Steelers vs. Falcons game tonight

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The late preseason match may prove to be an unusually lively one, after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated that although he pulled his starters early, he won't approach the Steelers preseason finale as a rest period. The Steelers' starters will in fact play this Thursday against the Falcons. Ready to watch some football? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Falcons game, plus the rest of the 2023 NFL preseason, including the full preseason schedule, where to stream NFL games this year and more.

How to watch the Steelers at Falcons game:

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

TV channel:NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

What channel is the Steelers vs. Falcons game on?

The Steelers face the Falcons on Thursday evening on the NFL Network.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Falcons game:

2023 NFL preseason full schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 2

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

How to watch all the NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $5 monthly subscription to NFL+ will get you access to every out-of-market-game in the season (and preseason). There will also be a few national broadcast NFL preseason games airing across NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS (and one streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in the coming weeks. Here's how to watch every NFL preseason game in 2023.

When does football season start?

This year's NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, September 7, 2023 with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will see the first football game on Black Friday, as well as international games in London and Munich.

More ways to watch NFL games this season: