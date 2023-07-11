2023 Fantasy Football: Defense draft rankings

While the D/ST spot might get overlooked in many fantasy football draft circles, most cannot deny that it could be a difference-making position on a week-to-week basis.

If you're down by 20 points heading into Monday Night Football with only your defense left, I bet you'll be hoping for a scoop-and-score or a pick-6!

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The San Francisco 49ers, as they have many times over the past few years, lead our draft rankings at the position this season. But we have a new entrant into the top five: The new-look New York Jets.

[2023 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Led by the uber-talented cornerback, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner heading into his season year, how good can Gang Green's stop unit be?

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

powered by FantasyPros