2023 British Open: How to watch the tournament at Royal Liverpool, tee times, streaming schedule and more

It’s almost tee time for the 2023 Open Championship — otherwise known simply as the British Open. The final men’s major of the year will see some of the biggest names in golf return to Royal Liverpool Golf Club, including defending champion Cam Smith, Rory McIlroy — fresh off his win at the Genesis Scottish Open — Brooks Koepka and more. Despite the inconvenient time difference, US golf fans will be able to tune into nearly 50 hours of British Open coverage this year. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 British Open Championship, including the broadcast schedule, streaming info, tee times and more.

How to watch the 2023 Open Championship:

British Open date: July 20-23

British Open time: 1:30 a.m.

British Open location: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

British Open channel: NBC, USA

British Open streaming: Peacock

What channel is the British Open on?

The 2023 Open Championship will air on NBC and USA. USA will cover the main events for Thursday and Friday, as well as early morning weekend coverage. NBC will air the majority of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Much of the British Open tournament will stream live on Peacock.

Where to stream the British Open

With NBC airing the heart of this year's tournament, you can easily stream most of the British Open on Peacock. If you have USA as a channel through a cable package or live TV streaming service, you can stream USA Network coverage at USANetwork.com. Don't have USA Network in your regular TV lineup or access to your local NBC channel? Here's what we recommend for how to stream the 2023 British Open:

2023 Open Championship TV schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 20

1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA Network)

3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, July 21

1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA Network)

3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, July 22

5-7 a.m. (USA Network)

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, July 23

4-7 a.m. (USA Network)

7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Thursday British Open tee times for notable groups

All times Eastern

4:03 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:36 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m.: Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

9:59 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

2023 British Open time difference

American golf fans, get ready to set those alarms early. Since the Open Championship is held across the pond, British Open coverage begins as early as 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, with golfers beginning to tee off around 4 a.m. ET. Coffee, anyone?

