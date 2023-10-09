2023-24 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings (9-category leagues)

Playing in a fantasy basketball nine-category league for the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus has you covered with his draft rankings at every position!

The goal for many fantasy drafters in category leagues is to fill their rosters with as many multi-category-producing players as they can. Few NBA players fit that bill more than reigning NBA champion and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić.

Jokić is one of the more unstoppable forces on the court, and he can stuff the stat sheet with the best of them, so it's no surprise to see him at the top of Dan's rankings for the season ahead.

Check them out in full below:

powered by FantasyPros