2 workers killed, 1 seriously hurt in 'accident' at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta maintenance facility

ATLANTA — Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured in an "accident" at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Delta TechOps.

Details surrounding Tuesday morning's accident were not clear, but Delta TechOps said the incident took place at its wheel and brake shop.

"We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened," John Laughter, executive vice president, chief of operations and president of Delta TechOps, said in a statement. "This news is heartbreaking for all of us. [Employee assistance program] resources will be onsite at the [Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility] to support our teams as long as needed."

The incident had no impact on airport operations, according to airport officials.

Delta said it's "working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened."

The airline added it's "heartbroken" and "grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery."

Police, fire and airport teams are at the scene, the mayor said.

