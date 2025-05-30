2 teens found dead in remote area of Arizona, officials investigating as possible homicide

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials are investigating a possible homicide after two teenagers were found dead in an isolated area of Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a call for service in the area of Mount Ord, a remote hiking and camping area between the cities of Mesa and Payson.

Once on the scene, officials located "two deceased individuals," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officials said they are thoroughly looking at the circumstances surrounding this incident as part of a homicide investigation.

"At this time, our focus is conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones. We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and an unnamed 17-year-old, the sheriff's office said. At a memorial for the two teenagers, friends and family identified the 17-year-old as Evan Clark, according to ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV.

In a statement, a representative for Kjolsrud told KNXV the family is "heartbroken to confirm the tragic loss of our beloved Pandora, whose life was taken from us far too soon."

Kjolsrud's mother said her daughter was a "bright light in this world who loved every single person she met and had an unusual ability to make every person she met feel special and loved."

"She was a friend to many and a beloved daughter. She lived life in a big way and was always up for an adventure," her mother told KNXV on Thursday.

The two teens were students at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, according to a letter the principal wrote to parents on Thursday. The school said it is providing a team of psychologists and counselors on campus to offer support and resources for students.

Authorities said anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.