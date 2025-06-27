2 Milwaukee police officers shot, suspect arrested

(MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee police officers were shot after responding to a call for a person with a weapon late Thursday, police said.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Friday morning, police said.

In what is being described as an "ambush," officers were fired upon as they approached an alley, according to police.

A 32-year-old officer has been hospitalized in critical condition while a 29 year-old officer hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed by police, but officials said criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee district attorney's office "in the upcoming days."

"Thank you to our law enforcement partners who assisted us in taking the suspect into custody. As a start reminder, the Milwaukee Police Department will not tolerate harm to our community or our officers. Individuals inflicting harm against the public and our officers will be held accountable," police said in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them,” a statement from the Milwaukee Police Association said.

"This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs,” the statement continued. “We have had five officers killed in the line of duty over the past seven years and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods. Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in response to the shooting: "It's a sad day. It's a very sad day. Because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever be fired upon. For the person that shot at our police officer, I want you to know, you should turn yourself in. Know that the men and women on this police force, they are going to find you, they're going to arrest you, and you're going to be brought to justice anyway."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

