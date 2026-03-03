2 men arrested in Cincinnati nightclub shooting that wounded 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting inside a Cincinnati nightclub that wounded nine people, police said Tuesday.

Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, were arrested Monday on charges of felonious assault, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a news release. No attorneys for the two were yet listed in court records as of Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday inside Riverfront Live along the Ohio River in the city's east end. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found nine people with gunshot wounds.

All were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, officials said.

Police have not publicly discussed a motive or released details about what led to the shooting. The department’s homicide unit is investigating.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives previously offered a $5,000 reward for information identifying a suspect.

The gunfire erupted during a birthday celebration hosted by Jermaine Tandy, also known as DJ Fresh, according to a post on his Facebook page. Management representing Tandy said in a statement they were “devastated” by the violence, calling it a “senseless act.”

Witness Anton Canady told The Associated Press he heard what sounded like a fight before shots rang out. As people rushed toward the exits, Canady's girlfriend fell, and he laid on top of her to prevent her from being trampled.

“I don’t think it was like they was doing it purposely or intentionally, I just think nobody wanted to die in there,” he said.

When he got outside, Canady learned his cousin was one of the people shot. He said he used cloth from a nearby car to apply pressure to her wounds until first responders arrived. He later spoke with her and said she was “doing good” but in shock.

Though it occurred almost simultaneously with a deadly bar shooting in Austin, Texas, an ATF spokesperson said earlier this week the Cincinnati shooting was not believed to be an act of terrorism.

Riverfront Live sits along the Ohio River, not far from the popular Riverbend Music Center, which is closed in winter. Portions of the property previously held the names Stage Forty-Three and Inner Circle, but it is best known as the former site of Annie's, an iconic rock club that hosted well-known rock and heavy metal groups in the 1990s and early 2000s. It was rebranded Riverfront Live in 2018 after gaining attention for criminal activity.

