2 killed, several hurt in Halloween night shooting in Orlando, mayor announces local state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fl — The mayor of Orlando, Florida, is cracking down in the city's entertainment district after two people were killed and several others injured in a Halloween night shooting.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, has been taken into custody, Orlando police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 a.m. Friday, and within minutes, the officers witnessed a second shooting, police said.

One person was killed at the first scene and the second victim was killed at the second scene, police said.

Nine people, aged 18 to 39, were injured, some critically, police said.

The suspect walked by more than 10 officers just before opening fire, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Surveillance video captured the chaos of people fleeing the scene as officers apprehended the suspect.

Edgar has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

A motive is unknown, Smith said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he's issuing a local state of emergency for establishments in the downtown entertainment area, which will ban alcohol sales after midnight and implement a curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

"It's unfortunate that the changes in the state concealed weapons laws [in 2023] have made it even easier for people to carry guns," Dyer said at a news conference.

"You can legally carry a firearm unless you fall into a certain kind of category: underage, convicted felon," Smith explained. "For most people, it allows them, without getting a concealed weapons permit, to carry a gun concealed."

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.