2 kids killed at Miami sailing camp after barge collides with their boat, authorities say

Two kids were killed and two more are in critical condition after a barge appears to have struck their boat during a sailing camp in Miami on Monday, authorities said.

All six people on the sailing boat were pulled from the water by responders, and four kids were rushed to a nearby hospital where two were pronounced dead upon arrival, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The six people — one adult and five kids — were in their last week of the sailing camp for kids from 7 to 15 years old, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

Two of the six who were rescued were in “good condition," Strasburg said.

Local television stations showed first responders, some in scuba diving gear, in boats around what appears to be a barge. The Coast Guard is investigating the crash.

