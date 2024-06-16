2 dead in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Texas, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas. — Two people were shot and killed during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at a park in Round Rock, Texas, police said.

A fight broke out between two groups at the Old Settlers Park at about 11 p.m., Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks told reporters early Sunday. At about the same time, someone produced a gun and began to fire, Banks said, adding that multiple people were struck by gunfire.

Two people died at the scene, Banks said. The dead did not appear to have been part of the larger altercation and it was unknown how many shooters there had been, he said.

The Juneteenth Festival, which was put on by a local nonprofit and the city government, included a free concert with a series of acts on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred near vendor area of the concert stage, Banks said.

At least six people were transported to hospitals with "potentially serious" injuries, emergency response officials said.

Four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

