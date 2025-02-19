2 dead after small planes collide in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — Two people were confirmed dead after two small planes collided midair at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona on Wednesday.

There were two people onboard each aircraft, a Lancair and a Cessna, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircrafts collided while upwind of runway 12, according to preliminary information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

"The Cessna landed uneventfully; the Lancair impacted terrain near runway 3 and a post-impact fire ensued," according to the NTSB.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.