19-year-old pulled from sinking car details rescue by first responders

(BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- A 19-year-old who crashed and became trapped upside down in a river in Batavia Township, Ohio, was pulled from her sinking pickup in a dramatic rescue captured on body camera footage.

The footage from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office obtained by ABC News showed first responders on Feb. 22 working to safely rescue Andi Burns as rising, freezing water filled the truck and a dispatcher stayed on the line to keep her calm.

Burns was driving home from work on State Route 222 when she lost control of her vehicle on black ice, hit a tree and plunged off a steep embankment into the Little Miami River, according to a copy of the accident report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene to find the truck overturned in the river, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Clermont County officials, Burns was wearing an Apple Watch that automatically called 911 using its crash detection feature.

"Please God please," Burns was heard saying on the 911 call, telling dispatch that her head was "barely up" from the water.

In an interview with ABC News recalling the incident, Burns said she was "terrified."

"It was completely black out, pitch black," she said. "I didn't think that anybody could hear me or knew what happened -- I just was starting to freak out."

Rescuers jumped into the water and shouted for tools to shatter a window and pop the door as they fought to reach her, according to the body camera footage.

"Grab my hand, grab both my hands," one of the firefighters could be heard telling Burns in the footage.

Firefighter and EMT Tommy Jetter, who's in his first year on the job, told ABC News that "the way that the car went in and flipped upside down altogether, that's a very, very dangerous car accident wreck."

He credited Burns for "being able to stay awake and find that air pocket and for her staying calm is very impressive."

With the cab of the truck nearly filled with water and her head just inches from the water, crews were able to free Burns and pull her to safety, according to the footage.

"We got her!" the rescue team was heard shouting in the body cam footage.

Burns did not sustain any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the scene with just bruises, the accident report says.

"Surviving that car accident of one being in the water is very, very, very lucky, very fortunate, God was definitely on her side for that," Jetter said.

Burns told ABC News she plans to become an EMT in Clermont County.

