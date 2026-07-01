16 children rescued from Ohio home where they were living in 'deplorable conditions,' officials say

(VINTON COUNTY, Ohio) -- Four people have been charged with child endangerment after 16 children were removed from a home in Ohio where officials say they were living in "deplorable conditions."

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home in Hamden in Vinton County on Tuesday, where they say they found the children and four suspects inside.

Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer said this is not a case of human trafficking, but an "intra-family situation."

The four suspects – Gary Siders Sr., 73; Christina Siders, 67; Gary Siders II, 36; and Elizabeth Siders, 33 – have each been charged with 16 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony, according to officials. They pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Wednesday morning and their bond was set at $300,000 each.

The charges allege the four suspects abused the children, resulting in "serious physical harm."

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said the evidence in the case is "beyond comprehension."

The children range in age from 1 ½ to 18, according to Wilson. He did not go into the nature of the injuries but said seven of the children were transported to the hospital on Tuesday, including two who were airlifted there.

Archer said the children are safe and officials are working to have them placed in temporary custody.

"They are currently in a good situation and are being protected," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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