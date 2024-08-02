12 Key pieces of NFL training camp news that will help you dominate your fantasy football drafts

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri compiles all the NFL camp news YOU need to know as August kicks off.

No. 12: Cooper Kupp is finally healthy

Kupp played through both an ankle and hamstring injury all last season. Despite this, in his nine completed games, he still averaged top-20 fantasy production and the same number of targets as Puka Nacua.

Kupp appears to be fully healthy in Rams camp and looks like a nice value in Round 4 of drafts.

No. 11: WR Roman Wilson is week-to-week with an ankle injury

Wilson was the Steelers' third-round pick in the NFL Draft. He had a chance to compete for a starting role right away as the Steelers lack receiver depth behind George Pickens. But now Wilson will likely miss the rest of camp after being carted out of practice and is hoping to be ready Week 1.

This benefits players like Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson who are pushing for the WR2 job in camp. But TE Pat Freiermuth may be the one who benefits most as he continues to have a great training camp.

No. 10: Justin Herbert injures his foot

Herbert injured his foot Thursday and it appears he'll miss the rest of camp. The team is expecting him to be ready for Week 1, but I'm skeptical. Coach Jim Harbaugh has been extremely vague when communicating injuries. He still hasn't released the reason for RB Gus Edwards' reported surgery:

After saying Wednesday that RB Gus Edwards had offseason surgery, Jim Harbaugh said today that Edwards didn’t have surgery.



Harbaugh didn’t specify the injury Edwards has but said that he is “being brought back into play.” pic.twitter.com/5TGJ88ztba — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 28, 2024

It’s hard to trust this Week 1 timeline when Harbaugh is the one translating the information. Even if Herbert plays Week 1, this injury limits his chances to develop chemistry with his new pass-catching group, especially rookie WR Ladd McConkey (more on him later).

No. 9: D’Onta Foreman is Carted Off

The Browns' veteran RB was carted off on Thursday with a neck injury. First and foremost, let’s hope Foreman is okay; neck injuries are no joke. As for fantasy, this is an important development.

Nick Chubb isn’t expected to be ready for the season opener and the team has stated they’re hoping he can play "at some point this season." If Foreman is forced to miss time then third-year back Jerome Ford will take on an even larger workload in Week 1. Ford produced over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns last season in place of Chubb.

No. 8: TE Theo Johnson is pushing to be a starter

The Giants rookie recently came off the PUP list and immediately began seeing first-team snaps. Johnson is the most athletic TE to ever attend the NFL combine and he’s currently pushing veteran Daniel Bellinger for TE1 snaps.

It’s tough for rookie TEs to make an immediate fantasy impact, but this Giants team lacks playmakers. Johnson should see meaningful opportunities in 2024.

No. 7: Broncos have three clear starting receivers

Broncos' insider Benjamin Allbright has reported the Broncos' starting receivers in camp are currently Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Josh Reynolds.

Marvin Mims is a nice late-round target for fantasy as he enters his second season in the NFL. He showed flashes downfield as he rookie when he led the NFL in yards per reception on his smaller sample of 22 catches.

No. 6: The Titans offense is going to pass much more

Hopkins could miss 4-6 weeks with a strained knee. This is a tricky injury because strains are easy to reinjure and may take up to 6-8 weeks to fully heal. It doesn’t help that Hopkins is now 32 years old.

This news is unfortunate as Hopkins had stated earlier this week that this is the "most fun" offense he's been a part of. Titans' new coach Brian Callahan stated this offseason the Titans will throw more in 2024, and the team backed this up by signing WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.

Hopkins becomes an avoid in drafts at his current ADP, while Calvin Ridley in Round 6 and Tyler Boyd in Round 20 look even more appealing now.

No. 5: Romeo Doubs has been the Packers' best WR

All the talk has been around Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks this offseason. But it’s veteran receiver Romeo Doubs who is standing out most in Packers camp.

He may not be the No. 1 receiver every week for Green Bay, but this cements the fact that the Packers will rotate at least four receivers to start the year. Doubs currently goes in Round 12 of drafts.

No. 4: Javonte Williams is the Broncos' clear RB1 in camp

There were rumors entering camp that Williams could be a cut candidate. But those appear to be false as Williams is the clear RB1 in camp, per Benjamin Allbright.

Williams is now two years removed from his brutal knee injury and has lost weight entering 2024. These are all positive signs for the Broncos RB who goes in Round 8 of drafts.

No. 3: Ja’Lynn Polk has been the Patriots' best WR

The second-round rookie has been considered the best and most reliable receiver in Patriots camp. He was a productive player at all levels of the field in college and Polk may have the best hands of any rookie receiver.

Polk is perhaps the best late-round pick right now in Round 17 of fantasy drafts.

No. 2: RB Chase Brown is taking more first-team snaps

Brown is going to have a bigger role than many expect next to Zack Moss in the Bengals' backfield. Brown is big, athletic, can catch passes and was extremely productive in college as a workhorse back.

It appears all the Bengals coaches need to see now is for Brown to prove he can pass-protect for Joe Burrow. If he does that, he has clear league-winning upside in Round 10 of drafts.

No. 1: Rookie Ladd McConkey is Chargers No. 1 receiver in camp

The Chargers traded up for McConkey in Round 2 of the NFL Draft. McConkey was one of the most efficient receivers in college football last season and he can play all three receiver positions.

With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler all gone there’s a massive opportunity for someone to step up in Los Angeles. It appears McConkey is the favorite to do this as he’s been Justin Herbert’s No. 1 target in camp before the latter's injury. McConkey currently goes in Round 9 of fantasy drafts.