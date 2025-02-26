100 intelligence staffers to be fired for engaging in explicit chats: Gabbard

WASHINGTON — More than 100 intelligence community employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked as the intelligence community investigates group chats that allegedly discussed explicit behavior, officials said.

The chats, which were hosted on a chat system for the intelligence community that was maintained by the National Security Agency, took place on a secure intranet called Intelink in two server channels titled "LBTQA" and "IC_Pride_TWG," according to intelligence community officials.

"This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on X.

She said the "disgusting chat groups" were immediately shut down when President Donald Trump issued his executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government, which she called the "DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with."

"Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people," Gabbard said.

Deputy Chief of Staff Alexa Henning said in a post on X Tuesday evening, "The DNI sent a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA's 'obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit' chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday."

Gabbard, in an interview on Fox News, said on Tuesday: "There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this -- what is really just an egregious violation of trust, what to speak of, like, basic rules and standards around professionalism. I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked."

Gabbard added: "​​Today's action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we're seeing across the Trump administration, which is carrying out the mandate the American people gave him: Clean house, root out that rot and corruption and weaponization and politicization, so we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people, ensuring our safety, security and freedom."

The chat conversations were first reported by the conservative magazine City Journal.

