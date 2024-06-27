100-foot-wide sinkhole partially collapses soccer field in Illinois

ALTON PARK, Ill. — A massive, 100-foot-wide sinkhole left a soccer field in southern Illinois partially collapsed, according to officials.

The sinkhole formed at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, which lies over a limestone mine operated by New Frontier Materials, the company said in a statement to the Alton Telegraph.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, officials said.

"No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that's the most important thing," Alton Mayor David Goins told the outlet.

Footage of the sinkhole forming shows a light pole, benches and the soccer field's artificial turf being swallowed into the mine below.

The mine, which has a reported 40 to 50-foot thick ceiling, collapsed and resulted in the 100-foot-wide hole, officials told the outlet.

"The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs," New Frontier Materials' spokesman Matt Barkett said in the statement.

"Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community," Barkett said.

Barkett said the mine collapse was reported, as required, to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

ABC News reached out to New Frontier Materials for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Michael Haynes, Recreation Department director for Alton Parks, told First Alert 4 the mines, which have been active in the area for decades, have never been an issue for the park above.

"The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades," Haynes told the outlet. "It's never been brought up before so I'm told it's an anomaly. We'll wait until the investigation is complete," he said.

