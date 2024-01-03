The 10 things we care most about from the 2023 fantasy season + Justin Fields future

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.

The two share the biggest lessons we can learn from this season at the QB, WR and TE position and offenses to invest and avoid next year based on current situations. Harmon also gauges the state of the Bears and Justin Fields with die-hard Chicago fan Behrens to see what the polarizing QB and the organization's offseason options could look like:

1:15 - 2023 fantasy season is in the books, but we are just getting ramping up :)

1:49 - Secret List: 5 things we care about from 2023 fantasy season

3:03 - Andy's #1 thing he cares about from 2023 season

13:49 - Matt's #1 thing he cares about from 2023 season

17:52 - Andy's #2 thing he cares about from 2023 season

23:11 - Sidebar: The Justin Fields conversation has gotten toxic

31:34 - Matt's #2 thing he cares about from 2023 season

34:12 - Andy's #3 thing he cares about from 2023 season

40:52 - Matt's #3 thing he cares about from 2023 season

45:39 - Andy's #4 thing he cares about from 2023 season

50:03 - Matt's #4 thing he cares about from 2023 season

53:40 - Matt's #5 thing he cares about from 2023 season

57:23 - Andy's #5 thing he cares about from 2023 season

