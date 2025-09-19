News

Music shown to aid healing for critically ill patients, study shows

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Ri Butov/Pixabay)
A new study suggests music could play a powerful role in helping critically ill patients recover.

Researchers in Mexico found that patients who listened to 45 minutes of soft music each day recovered faster than those who remained in silence in the intensive care unit. The study showed that music helped lower blood pressure and reduce heart rates among cardiac patients.

Experts say the findings highlight how music therapy can be a safe, low-cost supplement to traditional treatments, during the healing process.

